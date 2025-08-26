Bitwise Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:31
U
U$0.01177+3.24%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005188-1.51%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005526-8.76%
FORM
FORM$3.482+1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.30%
Chainlink
LINK$24.22-0.81%

Bitwise has taken another step in bringing altcoin exposure to mainstream investors. The asset manager filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed Bitwise Chainlink ETF, an exchange-traded product designed to hold Chainlink’s native token, LINK.

If approved, the fund would trade on a U.S. exchange under a ticker yet to be disclosed, offering investors regulated exposure to LINK without the need to custody tokens directly.

The ETF is structured as a Delaware statutory trust. Its primary objective is to track the price of Chainlink by holding LINK tokens in custody, with its Net Asset Value (NAV) tied to the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant), a benchmark administered by CF Benchmarks.

Shares will be created and redeemed in blocks of 10,000, with authorized participants able to transact in either LINK or U.S. dollars. As with other crypto ETFs, secondary market trading may result in premiums or discounts relative to NAV.

Despite the ETF filings, LINK tokens still remain around 5% down in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

Bitwise has appointed Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC as custodian, responsible for safeguarding LINK reserves. Assets will not be FDIC-insured, but Coinbase Custody maintains private insurance policies.

The post Bitwise Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitwise-chainlink-crypto-etf-sec-filing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.00%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000146+2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003503+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Spots are disappearing quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, leaving traders scrambling to secure early access before the presale officially […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
Edge
EDGE$0.47514-15.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 22:45
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.01005-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.