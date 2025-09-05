Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on the Switzerland’s SIX stock exchange

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/05 12:59
Bitwise is expanding its footprint in Europe by listing five flagship crypto exchange-traded products on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange.

Summary
  • Bitwise lists five crypto ETPs on Switzerland’s SIX exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum staking, Solana, XRP, and an MSCI index.
  • The firm manages $15B in assets, with crypto ETPs fully backed by underlying tokens in cold storage.
  • The listings align with a shift in Europe as the UK and France ease retail access to crypto products.

Announced on Sept. 4, the move signals the growing appetite for regulated digital asset investments in Europe. The new products give investors access to a range of crypto strategies, from core tokens to staking and diversified indexes. 

Bitwise’s wider suite of crypto exposure

The listings include a cost-efficient Bitcoin (BTC) ETP, an Ethereum (ETH) staking ETP, a Solana (SOL) staking ETP, a diversified index tracking the MSCI Global Digital Assets Top 20, and a physically backed XRP (XRP) product. Each vehicle is made to blend in perfectly with traditional investment portfolios, is fully collateralized, and has assets held in institutional-grade cold storage.

The expansion is part of Bitwise’s strategy to bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Bitwise currently manages over $15 billion in assets across 40 products. For more than five years, the company has operated in Europe, providing BaFin-supervised products with a German domicile.

Meanwhile, Switzerland continues to be a major hub for digital assets because of its strong investor demand and clear regulatory framework.

Regulatory momentum across Europe

The timing of the listings coincides with Europe’s shifting regulatory climate. The UK is expected to allow retail investors access to crypto ETPs starting Oct. 8, 2025, after years of restrictions, while France is reviewing rules that could broaden distribution.

These changes are fueling optimism that regulated digital assets will gain a larger foothold in mainstream portfolios.

Bitwise executives framed the Swiss move as both strategic and timely. “The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director for Europe.

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe, added that expanding on SIX “fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs.”

The Swiss listings follow a summer of momentum for the company. In August, Bitwise filed with the U.S. SEC for the first-ever Chainlink (LINK) spot ETF, a move that underlines growing institutional demand for oracle-based assets. All of these initiatives demonstrate Bitwise’s positioning as a global link between crypto markets and traditional investors.

