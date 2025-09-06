Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange

Bitwise has expanded its European presence by listing five new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The launch of Bitwise crypto ETPs gives investors a regulated path into digital assets. It also reinforces Switzerland’s position as a leading hub for crypto innovation.

Five New Listings Highlight Market Diversity

The new lineup includes the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32), Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL), Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20), and the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP (GXRP). These Bitwise crypto ETPs cover single-asset exposure, staking products, and index-based strategies.

The launch comes as more investors seek safe and transparent ways to access cryptocurrencies. Many remain cautious about direct crypto trading due to security risks.

Bitwise crypto ETPs address these concerns by offering a familiar structure that trades on a regulated exchange. This approach reduces complexity while ensuring compliance with European standards.

Switzerland: A Key Market for Growth

Switzerland has become one of the most important markets for digital assets. It combines financial stability with clear regulations that encourage innovation. By introducing Bitwise crypto ETPs in Zurich, the company has chosen a country with a strong reputation for investor protection.

Also read: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF, LINK Jumps 5%

Although open to retail investors, the products are tailored to institutional needs. The Core Bitcoin ETP offers long-term, cost-efficient exposure to Bitcoin. The Ethereum and Solana staking ETPs provide access to staking rewards.

The XRP and index-based products add diversity for professional portfolios. These Bitwise crypto ETPs allow institutions to manage risk while gaining exposure to the digital asset market.

Security and Transparency at the Core

Bitwise has emphasized security as a central feature of its new products. Each of the Bitwise crypto ETPs is backed by the actual underlying digital asset. The assets are held in institutional-grade cold storage to ensure maximum protection.

The company also offers a physical redemption mechanism, similar to commodity-based exchange-traded products. These measures add transparency and help build confidence among investors.

Leadership Highlights European Strategy

Company leaders have stressed the importance of Switzerland in their broader expansion plans. Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, described the launch as a logical step in building the firm’s European presence.

Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy, noted that Europe is opening quickly to digital assets. Both emphasized that Bitwise crypto ETPs are designed to meet the needs of a fast-growing market.

Bitwise has confirmed that more products will follow. Additional staking and index-based offerings are planned for release in the coming months. This ensures that Bitwise crypto ETPs will remain central to the company’s European strategy.

Market Impact and Investor Confidence

The introduction of five new products on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to draw significant investor interest. Analysts believe Bitwise crypto ETPs will encourage wider participation by lowering entry barriers and offering institutional-level safeguards.

Conclusion

The introduction of Bitwise crypto ETFs in Switzerland demonstrates that the company is motivated to develop safe and transparent digital assets products. Bitwise is defining the future of regulated crypto investment by aligning itself with the sophisticated financial system in Switzerland and providing protection to investors.

Also read: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian

Summary

Bitwise has expanded its European footprint by launching five new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and a digital asset index. These Bitwise crypto ETPs aim to provide secure and regulated access for both retail and institutional investors.

Backed by institutional-grade custody and offering staking and redemption options, the products highlight Switzerland’s role as a crypto hub. The move strengthens Bitwise’s strategy to deliver innovative and compliant digital asset products across Europe.

Appendix: Glossary of Key Terms

Bitwise crypto ETPs – Exchange-traded products offered by Bitwise, giving regulated exposure to digital assets.



SIX Swiss Exchange – Switzerland’s primary stock exchange where Bitwise listed its new ETPs.



Staking ETP – An investment product that earns rewards by participating in blockchain staking.



Institutional-grade custody – Secure storage of digital assets using advanced systems designed for large investors.



Physical redemption mechanism – A process allowing investors to redeem products for the underlying assets.



Digital asset index – A basket of cryptocurrencies tracked as a single investment product.

FAQs for Bitwise Crypto ETPs

1- What are Bitwise crypto ETPs?

They are exchange-traded products that track the performance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, offered on regulated exchanges.

2- Why did Bitwise choose Switzerland?

Switzerland provides financial stability, advanced infrastructure, and a clear regulatory framework, making it ideal for launching digital asset products.

3- Who can invest in them?

Both institutional and retail investors can access Bitwise crypto ETPs through the SIX Swiss Exchange.

4- How are they secured?

Each product is backed by the underlying digital asset, stored in institutional-grade custody, and offers a physical redemption mechanism.

Read More: Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange">Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange