ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Bitwise Asset Management moved ahead to officially file an S-1 registration with the US SEC for an Aptos ETF. If this product gets approved, it would be the first altcoin ETF tied to the Move chain, Bitwise claims. After the boom of Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked ETFs, institutions are looking for diversification in altcoins. The CMC […]Bitwise Asset Management moved ahead to officially file an S-1 registration with the US SEC for an Aptos ETF. If this product gets approved, it would be the first altcoin ETF tied to the Move chain, Bitwise claims. After the boom of Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked ETFs, institutions are looking for diversification in altcoins. The CMC […]

Bitwise pushes Aptos into ETF race

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 20:10
Movement
MOVE$0,05283-%16,15
Boom
BOOM$0,01873-%11,77

Bitwise Asset Management moved ahead to officially file an S-1 registration with the US SEC for an Aptos ETF. If this product gets approved, it would be the first altcoin ETF tied to the Move chain, Bitwise claims.

After the boom of Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked ETFs, institutions are looking for diversification in altcoins. The CMC Altcoin Season Index is flashing a “63” rating, hinting that Bitcoin season is slowly giving way to altcoin season.

The global crypto market printed green indexes as the US government shutdown continues. The total digital assets market cap stood at $4.21 trillion with a trading volume of above $180 billion.

Aptos soars 30% on Bitwise ETF filing

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, in an X post, confirmed the filing. He added that he couldn’t share further details due to the SEC’s regulatory “quiet period.” However, Horsley’s enthusiasm was evident when he wrote, “Fired up about the momentum in the Aptos ecosystem.”

The market reacted quite well to the Bitwise update. Aptos’ APT price token jumped nearly 30%, leading it to breach $5.3 mark in a rally that began from around $4.2 levels. Its trading volume spiked to hit $614 million, the highest in two months. Anticipation around Aptos ETF helped APT to recover from the past losses. APT is trading at an average price of $5.51 at the press time.

Chain Broker data shows that Aptos has led development growth across major blockchains. It has posted a 897% surge in developer activity, outpacing networks like Celo, Nym, and Skale. The timing of Bitwise’s filing looks strategic as Aptos aims to expand in DeFi, gaming, and more.

Aptos awaits SEC nod

Regulatory approval remains uncertain as the SEC has historically taken a conservative stance toward non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that Aptos may face a longer review window. But the filing alone signals a clear shift.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs are roaring back. US spot Bitcoin funds bagged $3.24 billion in inflows last week. It is the second-largest weekly total since their debut in January 2024. That reversed the previous week’s $902 million in outflows and pushed four-week cumulative inflows near $4 billion.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the surge with $1.8 billion, lifting its AUM to $96.2 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC added $692 million. Together, the two giants now account for more than 60% of all US. spot Bitcoin ETF activity.

Analysts estimate that ETF demand in Q4 could soak up more than 100,000 BTC from the circulating supply. This is nearly twice the network’s new quarterly issuance. BTC miners will be dealing with pressure ahead. 

Bitcoin price jumped by more than 12% over the past 7 days. BTC briefly topped $125,500 on Sunday. Historically, such BTC-led environments have preceded capital rotation back into altcoins once Bitcoin stabilizes. The biggest altcoin, Ethereum, is leading the altcoin bull run. ETH price is up by around 14% in the last 7 days. Ethereum is trading at an average price of $4,540 at press time.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0,01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0,006663-%10,05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,224-%8,17
DeFi
DEFI$0,000699-%9,33
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104.177,91-%3,72
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000443-%10,19
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104.265,95
$104.265,95$104.265,95

-%1,40

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.516,61
$3.516,61$3.516,61

-%2,01

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,56
$161,56$161,56

-%3,10

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2769
$2,2769$2,2769

-%2,15

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16539
$0,16539$0,16539

-%0,94