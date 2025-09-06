Bitwise Registers Avalanche ETF Trust in Delaware

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:14
Threshold
T$0.01603+1.84%
Union
U$0.0099-15.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201034+3.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091+2.18%
Capverse
CAP$0.11954+72.39%
Key Points:
  • Bitwise registered an Avalanche ETF trust in Delaware.
  • No immediate financial impact noted.
  • Potential implications for the AVAX market.

Bitwise Asset Management has registered a trust for an Avalanche ETF in Delaware, marking a preliminary step towards potential U.S. ETF filings as of September 2025.

The registration indicates interest in expanding crypto ETFs and highlights Bitwise’s established approach, though it doesn’t guarantee SEC approval or immediate market impact.

Bitwise Pursues New ETF with Avalanche Trust Move

Bitwise Asset Management has undertaken a Delaware trust registration for its Avalanche ETF. This preliminary step mirrors actions taken in past crypto ETF filings. Leadership from Bitwise, including CEO Hunter Horsley and CIO Matt Hougan, are recognized for prior successful ETF ventures. Immediate financial implications are not yet visible, as no capital allocation has been announced, and SEC approval will be vital before any significant market impact is felt. Market reactions have been relatively muted with no major figures commenting directly. However, industry observers note the potential for increased investment in AVAX if the ETF progresses.

Avalanche Market Poised for Growth with Potential ETF

Did you know? Bitwise has a history of successful ETF launches, including major spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, suggesting a pathway that could benefit others like Avalanche.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $24.32 with a market cap of $10.27 billion. The token’s value fluctuated with a 24-hour change of -1.20% and a 7-day increase of 2.99%. Over the last 90 days, AVAX grew by 17.09%, highlighting recent positive momentum. Experts from Coincu suggest that regulatory approval for an Avalanche ETF could significantly boost AVAX’s market adoption and value. Successful completion of this ETF could pave the way for broader crypto asset inclusion in U.S. financial markets.

Avalanche(AVAX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest that regulatory approval for an Avalanche ETF could significantly boost AVAX’s market adoption and value. Successful completion of this ETF could pave the way for broader crypto asset inclusion in U.S. financial markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/bitwise-avalanche-etf-delaware/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+2.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001664+11.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268+4.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.359+1.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1459+58.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-1.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking