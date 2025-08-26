Bitwise Seeks SEC Nod for Spot Chainlink ETF

Bitwise Asset Management has submitted an S-1 registration statement seeking approval for a spot exchange-traded fund that would hold Chainlink’s LINK token.

Bitwise Asset Management has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval for a spot exchange-traded fund that would hold Chainlink’s LINK token. If cleared, the product would be among the first U.S. ETFs offering direct exposure to the blockchain oracle network’s native asset.

The filing arrives amid renewed momentum in the token. LINK has climbed roughly 42% over the past week, buoyed by an announced integration with Intercontinental Exchange’s New York Stock Exchange platform and the rollout of on-chain reserves aimed at improving transparency. Trading volumes and large-holder activity have also accelerated, according to market-data trackers.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.