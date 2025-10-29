ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
When a major Wall Street firm steps into crypto, the ripple effect can shake the entire market.When a major Wall Street firm steps into crypto, the ripple effect can shake the entire market.

Bitwise Solana ETF Rockets with $69.5M Debut – Why $BEST Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/29 21:46
WHY
WHY$0.00000002282+0.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.10326+1.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005881+0.92%

KEY POINTS:

➡ Bitwise’s Solana ETF ($BSOL) smashed expectations with $69.5M in day-one inflows, signaling renewed institutional appetite for crypto.

➡ Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is emerging as a top presale pick, powering a next-gen wallet with real utility and strong community growth.

➡ As Wall Street embraces Solana, retail investors are turning to tokens like $BEST to capture the next wave of crypto opportunity.

This week, Bitwise Asset Management launched its Solana ETF ($BSOL), and it pulled in a jaw-dropping $69.5M on day one.

For context, that’s nearly six times more than its closest rival, the Rex-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, which only managed $12M on debut.

The difference? Bitwise went for a direct staking model that gives investors full Solana exposure and the network’s 7% staking yield.

That’s huge for institutions who until now couldn’t legally own or trade Solana. As Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani said, it’s a ‘watershed moment’ for crypto accessibility.

With a low 0.20% fee (waived for the first three months) and a spot Solana ETF listed on the NYSE, Bitwise has given traditional investors a way to tap into Solana’s growth without touching crypto wallets or exchanges.

It’s one of those ‘oh, this changes everything’ moments.

While Solana dipped 3.1% to $194 amid broader market weakness, the ETF’s early success shows real money flowing into digital assets again.

When institutions start staking, retail investors start hunting. And right now, they’re looking for the next best crypto to buy before the big players arrive.

One of those names making waves is Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – a project that’s quickly becoming a favorite among early adopters.

How Best Wallet ($BEST) Is Redefining Crypto Ownership in the ETF Era

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the driving force behind one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems.

Instead of being a side feature to a wallet app, it’s the foundation of the entire Best Wallet platform – a new-generation hub built to challenge outdated tools like MetaMask.

The token connects everything: transactions, staking, governance, and exclusive access to new crypto presales through the app’s built-in ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature.

Holding $BEST gives users more than a balance – it gives them power. Token holders enjoy reduced fees, early entry to upcoming projects, higher staking rewards, and voting rights that shape the app’s future development.

This tight integration turns Best Wallet into a token-driven economy where users who participate also profit from growth. Security and trust are core to the token’s appeal.

The ecosystem uses Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP technology, the same cryptographic standard trusted by institutional custodians, ensuring that every $BEST transaction and staking process happens with bank-grade protection.

That combination of safety and utility has helped $BEST explode in popularity, with 70K+ social followers and a 50% monthly user growth rate (self-proclaimed).

Why Investors Are Flocking to $BEST

The launch of the Bitwise Solana ETF with $69.5M in inflows reminded everyone how fast capital moves when big opportunities open up.

While institutions dive into ETFs, retail investors are looking for the next best crypto to buy – something with potential upside that’s still early.

That’s where Best Wallet Token ($BEST) comes in.

Right now, you can buy $BEST for $0.025865. The token has already raised $16.7M in presale, proving there’s real demand behind the project.

And it’s easy to see why: $BEST isn’t a speculative meme coin; it’s a functional asset powering one of the most promising platforms in crypto.

The token fuels everything inside the app – transaction discounts, staking rewards, and access to presales – creating a feedback loop between wallet adoption and token value.

As Solana ETFs attract institutional attention and mainstream investors rediscover blockchain yield, utility-driven tokens like $BEST could become the retail side of the same story, where everyday users get a piece of the growth.

If $BSOL is opening doors for Wall Street, $BEST might be opening them for everyone else.

The launch of Bitwise’s Solana ETF signals the next phase of the bull market.

Institutions are back, staking is mainstream, and presales like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) are heating up. As Wall Street meets Web3, investors are looking past ETFs to tokens that could shape the next wave of crypto adoption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,102.55
$106,102.55$106,102.55

+0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,569.89
$3,569.89$3,569.89

+1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5511
$2.5511$2.5511

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.39
$167.39$167.39

+0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18041
$0.18041$0.18041

+0.65%