Bitwise Submits Fourth Amended XRP ETF Filing with NYSE Info

Key Points: Bitwise updates its XRP ETF application with NYSE details and a 0.34% management fee.

The move is seen as a significant step towards SEC approval.

Anticipated SEC review could impact XRP market dynamics and prices.

On November 1st, Bitwise amended its XRP ETF filing for the fourth time with the SEC, including details on the NYSE and a 0.34% management fee.

This filing potentially paves the way for SEC approval, possibly influencing XRP market dynamics and investor sentiment amid regulatory scrutiny.

XRP’s Market Dynamics Amidst Imminent ETF Decision

XRP currently trades at $2.50, reflecting a 0.71% drop in the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. It holds a market cap of 150,523,696,450, accounting for 4.05% of the market. Recent 30-day losses reach -17.35%, coupled with a -13.55% fall over 90 days, showcasing its volatile nature amidst ongoing ETF developments.

According to insights from the Coincu research team, SEC approval of XRP’s ETF could pivot major market dynamics, potentially bolstering XRP prices and institutional engagement. The anticipated SEC review timeframe could lead to accelerated trading volumes, contributing to shifts in overall market sentiment.

Did you know? Bitwise’s procedural updates for the Solana, Hedera, and Litecoin ETFs set a precedent. Those ETFs saw significant first-day funding and activity, reflecting potential XRP market impacts upon ETF launch clearance.

Market Data and Insights

XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:32 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

