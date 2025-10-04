ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF. Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem. Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators. This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise’s Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating: The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts. “Excited about the development momentum of the Aptos ecosystem.” Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism. However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos. Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana. CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative… The post Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF. Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem. Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators. This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise’s Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating: The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts. “Excited about the development momentum of the Aptos ecosystem.” Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism. However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos. Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana. CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative…

Bitwise Submits S-1 Filing for Aptos ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:00
COM
COM$0,005183+%0,23
4
4$0,05874-%13,56
Union
U$0,00666-%11,02
Key Points:
  • Bitwise Asset Management files amended S-1 for Aptos ETF.
  • Signals institutional engagement in the Aptos ecosystem.
  • Reflects increasing interest in altcoin ETFs.

Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that the firm submitted an amended S-1 filing for an Aptos ETF on October 4, further engaging with U.S. regulators.

This move signals increased institutional interest in Aptos, potentially broadening accessible investment vehicles for cryptocurrencies and highlighting regulatory interactions around altcoin exchange-traded funds.

Bitwise’s Institutional Push through Aptos ETF Filing

Bitwise Asset Management has expanded its reach by submitting an amended S-1 filing to the SEC for an Aptos ETF. This signals robust institutional interest and engagement with altcoin ETFs in the US market. Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, expressed enthusiasm by stating:

The filing may catalyze further institutional interest in Aptos, as it offers a regulated means to access the token. The ETF could lead to increased liquidity and greater market visibility for Aptos, mirroring previous ETFs. The absence of an explicit timeline for SEC approval leaves investors anticipating possible impacts.

Market analysts and stakeholders have expressed optimism.

However, market visibility and liquidity outcomes from past ETFs suggest similar responses for Aptos.

Aptos Price Surge: Market Speculation Ahead of ETF Decision

Did you know? Aptos shows a 22.18% price increase over 90 days, signifying growing interest even before official ETF listing signs, similar to historical trends from ETFs like Solana.

CoinMarketCap reports Aptos (APT) currently priced at $5.40, with a market cap of approximately $3.80 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $543.23 million, marking a 7.82% increase. With a circulating supply of 703.86 million coins, the price saw a 5.45% rise over 24 hours. Notably, Aptos observed a 31.29% gain over the last seven days, underlining potential pre-ETF speculative activity.



Aptos(APT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:55 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team highlight potential regulatory impacts of the Aptos ETF. The SEC’s acceptance or rejection could influence regulatory approaches toward other altcoin ETFs. Industry experts also noted that such filings could accelerate the acceptance and integration of alternative Layer 1 tokens within institutional frameworks, resembling trends observed in past ETF approvals.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/altcoin/bitwise-aptos-etf-filing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0,01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0,006663-%10,05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,224-%8,17
DeFi
DEFI$0,000699-%9,33
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104.177,91-%3,72
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000443-%10,19
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104.274,53
$104.274,53$104.274,53

-%1,39

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.516,47
$3.516,47$3.516,47

-%2,01

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,56
$161,56$161,56

-%3,10

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2769
$2,2769$2,2769

-%2,15

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16539
$0,16539$0,16539

-%0,94