Bitwise Updates XRP ETF Application With NYSE Listing

On November 1st, Bitwise updated its XRP ETF application, adding New York Stock Exchange details and a 0.34% management fee as final steps in the approval process.

These updates suggest imminent SEC approval, potentially enhancing institutional investment in XRP and impacting digital asset markets broadly.

Bitwise Eyes SEC Verdict on XRP ETF This Quarter

Bitwise Asset Management has made significant moves by updating its XRP ETF filing. The updated application includes a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and details a management fee of 0.34%. These actions signify the final phases required for a potentially successful SEC approval.

“These are typically the final key steps that need to be completed in the ETF application process,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg.

This updated filing indicates an imminent decision from the SEC. Should the application be accepted, it would mark a substantial development in the cryptocurrency industry. Market analysts predict this could initiate a fresh wave of institutional investment into XRP.

Responses have been notable within the investment community. Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO, expressed optimism stating, an XRP ETF would quickly attract substantial assets, as quoted by major sources.

, SEC Commissioner, noted that a positive decision could signal openness to new ETF structures.

XRP ETF Approval Could Influence Market Liquidity

Did you know? XRP-based ETFs often see strong initial demand, as demonstrated by the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, which reached $100 million in AUM within six weeks of launch.

XRP, trading at $2.50, holds a market cap of $150.26 billion and a 4.07% dominance. CoinMarketCap reports a 24-hour volume of $4.50 billion, marking a 25.34% decrease. Price fluctuations over the past 90 days show a 10.26% drop.

XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:02 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts note that if approved, the Bitwise XRP ETF may trigger new financial opportunities. Regulatory simplicity from auto-approval mechanisms could pave the way for additional ETFs, potentially boosting market stability and liquidity. This development is highlighted in recent insights by Eric Balchunas.