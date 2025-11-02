ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitwise Updates XRP ETF Application With NYSE Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On November 1st, Bitwise updated its XRP ETF application, adding New York Stock Exchange details and a 0.34% management fee as final steps in the approval process. These updates suggest imminent SEC approval, potentially enhancing institutional investment in XRP and impacting digital asset markets broadly. Bitwise Eyes SEC Verdict on XRP ETF This Quarter Bitwise Asset Management has made significant moves by updating its XRP ETF filing. The updated application includes a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and details a management fee of 0.34%. These actions signify the final phases required for a potentially successful SEC approval. “These are typically the final key steps that need to be completed in the ETF application process,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg. This updated filing indicates an imminent decision from the SEC. Should the application be accepted, it would mark a substantial development in the cryptocurrency industry. Market analysts predict this could initiate a fresh wave of institutional investment into XRP. Responses have been notable within the investment community. Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO, expressed optimism stating, an XRP ETF would quickly attract substantial assets, as quoted by major sources. , SEC Commissioner, noted that a positive decision could signal openness to new ETF structures. XRP ETF Approval Could Influence Market Liquidity Did you know? XRP-based ETFs often see strong initial demand, as demonstrated by the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, which reached $100 million in AUM within six weeks of launch. XRP, trading at $2.50, holds a market cap of $150.26 billion and a 4.07% dominance. CoinMarketCap reports a 24-hour volume of $4.50 billion, marking a 25.34% decrease. Price fluctuations over the past 90 days show a 10.26% drop. XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:02 UTC on November 1,… The post Bitwise Updates XRP ETF Application With NYSE Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On November 1st, Bitwise updated its XRP ETF application, adding New York Stock Exchange details and a 0.34% management fee as final steps in the approval process. These updates suggest imminent SEC approval, potentially enhancing institutional investment in XRP and impacting digital asset markets broadly. Bitwise Eyes SEC Verdict on XRP ETF This Quarter Bitwise Asset Management has made significant moves by updating its XRP ETF filing. The updated application includes a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and details a management fee of 0.34%. These actions signify the final phases required for a potentially successful SEC approval. “These are typically the final key steps that need to be completed in the ETF application process,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg. This updated filing indicates an imminent decision from the SEC. Should the application be accepted, it would mark a substantial development in the cryptocurrency industry. Market analysts predict this could initiate a fresh wave of institutional investment into XRP. Responses have been notable within the investment community. Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO, expressed optimism stating, an XRP ETF would quickly attract substantial assets, as quoted by major sources. , SEC Commissioner, noted that a positive decision could signal openness to new ETF structures. XRP ETF Approval Could Influence Market Liquidity Did you know? XRP-based ETFs often see strong initial demand, as demonstrated by the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, which reached $100 million in AUM within six weeks of launch. XRP, trading at $2.50, holds a market cap of $150.26 billion and a 4.07% dominance. CoinMarketCap reports a 24-hour volume of $4.50 billion, marking a 25.34% decrease. Price fluctuations over the past 90 days show a 10.26% drop. XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:02 UTC on November 1,…

Bitwise Updates XRP ETF Application With NYSE Listing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 01:55
XRP
XRP$2,5416+10,33%
Major
MAJOR$0,10254+1,85%
REVOX
REX$0,0003134-0,85%
SIX
SIX$0,01671+2,51%
Capverse
CAP$0,11393-2,19%
Key Points:
  • Key Point 1
  • Key Point 2
  • Key Point 3

On November 1st, Bitwise updated its XRP ETF application, adding New York Stock Exchange details and a 0.34% management fee as final steps in the approval process.

These updates suggest imminent SEC approval, potentially enhancing institutional investment in XRP and impacting digital asset markets broadly.

Bitwise Eyes SEC Verdict on XRP ETF This Quarter

Bitwise Asset Management has made significant moves by updating its XRP ETF filing. The updated application includes a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and details a management fee of 0.34%. These actions signify the final phases required for a potentially successful SEC approval.

“These are typically the final key steps that need to be completed in the ETF application process,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg.

This updated filing indicates an imminent decision from the SEC. Should the application be accepted, it would mark a substantial development in the cryptocurrency industry. Market analysts predict this could initiate a fresh wave of institutional investment into XRP.

Responses have been notable within the investment community. Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO, expressed optimism stating, an XRP ETF would quickly attract substantial assets, as quoted by major sources.

, SEC Commissioner, noted that a positive decision could signal openness to new ETF structures.

XRP ETF Approval Could Influence Market Liquidity

Did you know? XRP-based ETFs often see strong initial demand, as demonstrated by the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, which reached $100 million in AUM within six weeks of launch.

XRP, trading at $2.50, holds a market cap of $150.26 billion and a 4.07% dominance. CoinMarketCap reports a 24-hour volume of $4.50 billion, marking a 25.34% decrease. Price fluctuations over the past 90 days show a 10.26% drop.



XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:02 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts note that if approved, the Bitwise XRP ETF may trigger new financial opportunities. Regulatory simplicity from auto-approval mechanisms could pave the way for additional ETFs, potentially boosting market stability and liquidity. This development is highlighted in recent insights by Eric Balchunas.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/bitwise-xrp-etf-nyse-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0,01285+1,10%
Union
U$0,006212+0,16%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004718-6,75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1755-1,37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00015171+6,48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 885,30
$105 885,30$105 885,30

+0,79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 548,06
$3 548,06$3 548,06

+0,81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5416
$2,5416$2,5416

+0,49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,87
$166,87$166,87

+0,34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17952
$0,17952$0,17952

+0,16%