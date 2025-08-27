Bitwise’s Spot LINK ETF Fuels $100 Chainlink Price Ambition – Will 2025 End With a Breakout?

By: CoinGape
2025/08/27 22:10
The Chainlink price has been showing strong resilience, with LINK price holding steady near the $24 mark. The enthusiasm surrounding this move has been boosted by the fact that Bitwise has filed a dedicated Chainlink ETF, which is a significant advance in institutional interest. The brighter outlook is being shaped by confidence in market structures and inflows. Therefore, the stage seems to be ready to see Chainlink trying to reach higher prices in the next few months.

Will Chainlink Price Break Its Limits and Push Toward the $100 Target?

An analyst on X platform has outlined that LINK price could soon surge beyond long-standing barriers towards the $100 level. Charts show areas of strengthening support that can be followed by explosive upward moves that give room to accelerate. 

Historical compression periods have a tendency to unleash energy in dramatic ways, and LINK appears to be trapped in one at the moment. Resistance around $30 has held back gains in the past, but new accumulation suggests that this could change. 

Institutional inflows coupled with established price structures give confidence that buyers can maintain higher grounds. Hence, Chainlink price prediction 2025 increasingly leans toward a bold climb reaching triple digits.

LINK/USDT Chart (Source: X)

On the weekly chart, LINK’s current price is trading at about $24.20, which is near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of about $23.69. The Money Flow Index is in an uptrend at 79, indicating strong capital inflow into the token. 

Price action is still trapped in a wedge and this type of narrowing often leads to greater movements once broken. The resistance is at $28 and the support is at around $18.82 and $12.80. 

As long as prices remain above 20, the chances of a rally towards 31.57 are much higher. Thus, the technical background supports the potential of upward extension after pressure relief.

LINK/USDT 1-Week Chart (Source: TradingView)
Bitwise ETF Filing Sparks a New Chapter for Chainlink

Bitwise has officially filed an application to the SEC to have a Chainlink ETF approved, a filing that is unlike the previous ones. Rather than being part of larger baskets, this ETF is focused on direct exposure. 

The move would make LINK more accessible to institutions by providing a product that avoids the complexity of tokens. Approval would also be a turning point in the integration of crypto in traditional finance, which would make Chainlink more visible.

SEC decisions are never certain but the very act of filing says a lot about increased demand. Therefore, the ETF is a source of inspiration and a catalyst to long-term growth stories.

Will 2025 End With a Breakout?

The combination of technical strength and the ETF milestone creates a unique setting for LINK price. With institutional appetite rising, LINK enjoys structural support that could transform near-term gains into lasting success. Charts reveal levels that, if cleared, open doors to ranges unseen since previous highs. Therefore, optimism around Chainlink continues to expand, pointing to a path where $100 no longer seems unreachable.

