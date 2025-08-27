Black Sabbath Is Falling On The Charts — Save For One Album

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:28
Sidekick
K$0.1888+3.67%
U
U$0.01128-4.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5556+2.17%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3363+5.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018371+5.69%

Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 reenters the U.K. Rock and Metal Albums chart at No. 39, keeping the band’s catalog alive as other titles decline. UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 06: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN Photo of BLACK SABBATH, Tony Iommi & Ozzy Osbourne performing live onstage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Redferns

When the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death first spread around the world, the tragedy struck millions. Both Osbourne’s solo material and the music he made as part of Black Sabbath returned to charts everywhere, and the two acts maintained an incredible presence on the weekly lists for a while.

As is always the case whenever such a spur occurs, the two musical stars are now on the decline. This week, most of Black Sabbath’s albums have fallen off the majority of tallies, and those that remain are dropping. Just one title bucks the trend in the United Kingdom – Osbourne’s home country – as it seems that British fans are not done consuming everything that he and his band left behind.

Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 Returns

Black Sabbath’s simply-titled Vol. 4 reappears on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart this week. The group’s fourth proper studio album breaks back onto the list of the bestselling rock and metal full-lengths and EPs in the nation at No. 39. The tally only features 40 spaces, so Black Sabbath barely manages to send the project back at all.

Paranoid, The Ultimate Collection and Master of Reality

The heavy metal pioneers fill four spaces on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart as Vol. 4 reenters. Paranoid, The Ultimate Collection, and Master of Reality all slip from where they sat last frame. Those full-lengths dip to Nos. 17, 28, and 40, respectively.

Paranoid Also Lives on Multiple Other Charts

Among that group, only Paranoid also appears on other lists in the U.K. What is widely regarded as Black Sabbath’s most important album can also be found on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings. Coincidentally, the bestseller dips more than 30 spaces to land at No. 70 on both of those charts.

Black Sabbath’s Top-Downloaded Album

Just one other Black Sabbath classic is still charting in the U.K. at the moment: the band’s Greatest Hits. One of multiple compilations from the group, it dips 10 spaces to No. 65 on the Official Album Downloads list.

“Paranoid,” “Iron Man” and “War Pigs”

More than a month after Osbourne’s death, Black Sabbath still sees a trio of tunes occupy space on the U.K. charts. “Paranoid,” “Iron Man” and “War Pigs” fall on the Official Rock and Metal Singles ranking, making homes at Nos. 5, 39, and 40, respectively. “Paranoid” is the highest-ranking of the bunch, as it sat at No. 2 on the rock-only tally just days ago. It’s also still amazingly present on the Official Singles chart, where it lives at No. 57.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/27/black-sabbath-is-falling-on-the-charts—save-for-one-album/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0084+2.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,619.09+2.30%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1717+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-0.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach