Black Sabbath Scores A Top 10 Hit As Ozzy Osbourne’s Smash Disappears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:42
Black Sabbath returns to No. 10 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with “War Pigs/Luke’s Wall,” while Ozzy Osbourne’s “Dreamer” drops off. NEW YORK – MARCH 13: (L-R) Inductees Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Terry Butler of Black Sabbath” pose backstage during the 21st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria March 13, 2006 in New York City. The induction ceremony will air March 21, 2006 on VH1. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For weeks now, both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have managed incredible presences on charts all around the world after Osbourne passed away in July. Just weeks after his goodbye performance, both his solo work and songs and albums released by Black Sabbath — the band that brought him to superstardom decades ago — soared in terms of sales and streams.

Consumption of Osbourne’s music has started to decline after a massive spike, and both his name and Black Sabbath’s are largely either falling on Billboard’s charts or have disappeared almost entirely. Black Sabbath reverses course with one famous release this week, which becomes a surprise top 10 once more.

Black Sabbath Returns as Ozzy Osbourne Falls

As the chart trades an Osbourne favorite for a Black Sabbath classic, the band returns to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales ranking this week. Black Sabbath relaunches “War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” at No. 10, in last place on Billboard’s list of the bestselling hard rock cuts throughout the United States on digital storefronts.

“War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” Peaked at No. 3

“War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” debuted on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart back in 2014. The cut, which is actually two tracks, opened at No. 3, which turned out to be its all-time high point.

Black Sabbath’s Longest-Charting Hit

After Osbourne’s death, the composition surged again, and it has now racked up 16 stays somewhere on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. “War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” is the only tune from the group to manage double-digit stays on the list.

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Dreamer” Slips Away

Black Sabbath is able to find its way back to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart as several tunes that were present on the list last week disappear. That includes Osbourne’s own “Dreamer.” Just days ago, that cut sat at No. 9, and now it has vacated the roster.

Osbourne does fill three spaces on the hard rock-only ranking, with “Crazy Train” lifting from No. 3 to No. 2, trading places with “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “No More Tears” is steady in sixth place.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/29/black-sabbath-scores-a-top-10-hit-as-ozzy-osbournes-smash-disappears/

