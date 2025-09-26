BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments

Tbilisi, Georgia, – BlackFort, a leading innovator in blockchain and digital asset solutions, proudly announces the official launch of BlackFort Pay, its next-generation payment platform designed to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized economies.

BlackFort Pay empowers individuals and businesses with a seamless, secure, and global payment experience, offering direct access to both fiat and cryptocurrencies within one intuitive interface. With this launch, BlackFort continues to expand its ecosystem and deliver real-world utility for the BlackFort community.

A Payment Solution for the Modern Economy

BlackFort Pay was developed with a single vision: to make digital payments simple, transparent, and borderless. By combining the familiarity of banking services with the efficiency of blockchain technology, the platform allows users to:

Pay & Get Paid Instantly: Whether in fiat or crypto, BlackFort Pay ensures fast settlement and minimal friction with dedicated IBAN accounts. This sort of account enables transactions to third parties such as friends, family and businesses.

Debit Card Options: BlackFort Pay offers multiple debit card choices, enabling users to conveniently spend their cryptocurrencies and fiat balances anywhere major cards are accepted.

Open banking API: Open Banking APIs in the EU, mandated by PSD2, let licensed providers access bank data or initiate payments with customer consent. This boosts competition and enables apps for budgeting, payments, and financial insights.

Easy on- and off-ramp solution for cryptocurrencies.

Global Reach: Use BlackFort Pay across borders, with multi-currency support and competitive exchange and FX rates.

Affiliate Rewards: Through its referral and cashback programs, BlackFort Pay strengthens the community-driven growth model at the heart of BlackFort.

Part of the Expanding BlackFort Ecosystem

The launch of BlackFort Pay marks a critical milestone in the company’s broader vision to create the BlackFort Multiverse; an interconnected ecosystem that includes BlackFort Wallet, BlackFort ID, BlackFort Real Estate, KnightFi DEFI Hub, a native DEX & Launchpad, and the newly launched BlackFort Zero Layer-0 blockchain.

“BlackFort Pay is more than just a payment solution, it’s a gateway to the future of finance,” said Stefan Huber, CEO of BlackFort. By combining usability, transparency, and the power of blockchain, we’re giving our community the tools they need to thrive in a new era of financial freedom.

Join the BlackFort Pay Waitlist

As demand for simplified and borderless payments grows, early access to BlackFort Pay will be limited. Users and businesses eager to be among the first to experience the platform can join the official waitlist at www.blackfortpay.com. Signing up ensures priority access to product updates, early-bird benefits, and exclusive launch opportunities.

About BlackFort

Founded with the mission of building trustworthy, user-centric blockchain solutions, BlackFort is at the forefront of Web3 innovation. With products spanning digital identity, payments, staking, and real-world asset tokenization, BlackFort continues to set new standards for utility, adoption, and community empowerment in the blockchain industry.

For more information, visit www.blackfort.com & www.blackfortpay.com or follow us on Telegram, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stefan Huber

[email protected]