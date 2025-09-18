Blackpink Beats Its Own Record On The Hot 100

Blackpink’s “Jump” holds at No. 92 on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s longest-running hit on Billboard’s main songs chart with nine weeks on the list. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

Blackpink is already one of the most successful K-pop musical acts in American history, and the group continues to make history and break barriers anytime the four singers – Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – release new music. The outfit has made quite the impact when it comes to the charts, as the girl group has managed feats that very few other acts from South Korea have come even close to.

That’s especially true on the Hot 100, Billboard’s list of the most consumed songs across the nation. Blackpink is still promoting its latest single “Jump,” which begins a new era for the band. Even as the tune falls, it earns a special new place within Blackpink’s discography.

“Jump” Extends Its Stay on the Hot 100

“Jump” slips again on the Hot 100, as it has been doing for several weeks now. The tune dips from No. 86 to No. 92 as it barely manages to hold on, but the cut becomes the band’s longest-running success.

“Jump” has now spent nine weeks on the Hot 100. Now that it’s reached that figure, the cut breaks out of a tie with “Ice Cream,” the group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, and become the K-pop outfit’s longest-running hit on the list.

Comparing Blackpink’s Biggest Hits

While “Jump” may be Blackpink’s sturdiest success on the Hot 100, it is not one of the group’s biggest wins. The track debuted at No. 28 during a particularly busy frame on the Hot 100 back in late July and never managed to climb higher in the two months it has spent on the roster.

“Ice Cream” stands as Blackpink’s highest-rising career win, as it missed out on the top 10 by just a few spaces when it peaked at No. 13. “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” come in just a few spaces ahead of “Jump,” as those tracks rose all the way to Nos. 22 and 25, respectively.