Blackpink Beats One Of The Band’s Biggest Singles With A New Smash

Blackpink’s “Jump” logs a seventh week on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s second-longest-charting hit, beating “Pink Venom” and almost tying “Ice Cream.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

For the past year or so, all four members of South Korean girl group Blackpink have been pushing their solo music. All of them have reached the Billboard charts, and some have made history with multiple singles and top 10 albums.

It’s time for the band to get back together, and in July, Blackpink dropped “Jump,” its first single in years. Nearly two months later, “Jump” still lives on multiple Billboard rosters in America — and even as it falls, the track holds on, earns a special place in Blackpink’s discography, and almost becomes the group’s longest-running win on the biggest songs chart in the United States.

“Jump” Holds on the Hot 100

“Jump” dips from No. 74 to No. 78 on the Hot 100, the most competitive songs ranking in America. The track has now spent seven weeks on the list after initially debuting at No. 28.

Second-Longest Hot 100 Run for Blackpink

With a seventh frame to its credit, “Jump” is now the second-longest-charting Hot 100 hit by Blackpink. It breaks a tie with “Pink Venom,” which managed six weeks on the tally in 2022 and peaked at No. 22.

Just Behind “Ice Cream” With Selena Gomez

“Jump” sits only one frame behind “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez. That cut spent eight weeks on the Hot 100 after debuting in September 2020. It remains the group’s highest-rising hit in the country, as it lifted all the way to No. 13, almost granting the outfit a historic top 10.

Blackpink Claim Three Top 10s

Blackpink continues to live inside the top 10 on three of Billboard’s genre-specific lists with the band’s latest single. “Jump” holds at No. 7 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, declines from No. 5 to No. 8 on the Dance Streaming Songs tally, and slips from No. 6 to No. 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list.

“Jump” Climbs on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart

While the single slips slightly on several tallies, it finds new strength at radio, where the Blackpink cut is growing. “Jump” improves from No. 22 to No. 19 on the Pop Airplay roster this frame, and it may continue climbing in the coming weeks.