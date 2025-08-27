Blackpink Singer Jennie Scores Two Historic New Awards

Jennie’s Ruby singles “Like Jennie” and “Mantra” have both been certified gold by the RIAA, marking her first entirely solo U.S. honors. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Blackpink star Jennie is only about half a year removed from the release of her debut solo album Ruby. The set dropped in early March and became a historic win for the South Korean talent all over the world. As fans in the United States continue to consume the project and its songs, two tracks earn special awards in America — ones that Jennie has never scored on her own before.

“Like Jennie” and “Mantra” Go Gold

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified both “Like Jennie” and “Mantra” as gold records. That means the tracks have now moved half a million equivalent units between pure purchases and streaming activity in the U.S. alone.

They Follow “One of the Girls”

“Like Jennie” and “Mantra” are Jennie’s only solo certifications from the RIAA. She scored her first prize under her own name from the organization last summer as a featured artist on “One of the Girls.” That tune, fronted by The Weeknd, also credited Lily-Rose Depp, as all three stars appeared in the TV show The Idol, for which the cut was created. In June 2024, “One of the Girls” earned both a gold and platinum plaque at the same time, as it had officially moved one million equivalent copies.

“Love Hangover,” “ExtraL” and “Handlebars”

“Mantra” and “Like Jennie” are two of the five singles pushed from Ruby. Jennie kicked off the era with “Mantra,” which barely made it to the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 98.

On March 7, when Ruby arrived, “Like Jennie” was presented as the album’s fourth proper cut. That song went to No. 83 on the Hot 100.

Three other tunes from Ruby — “Love Hangover” with Dominic Fike, “ExtraL” with Doechii, and “Handlebars” with Dua Lipa — also landed on the competitive rundown.

Blackpink’s Only Gold Record

Jennie now claims more certified songs than Blackpink. The South Korean girl group has only ever seen one tune, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” earn a gold record. The band could be due several honors from the RIAA in the near future.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/blackpink-singer-jennie-scores-two-historic-new-awards/

