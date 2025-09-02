Blackpink Singer Lisa Charts A New Global Smash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 04:30
Sidekick
K$0.1442-15.62%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4016-4.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01672-11.34%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000531-6.84%

Blackpink star Lisa’s “Dream” debuts at No. 122 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart months after its release, thanks to a new visual. Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban known as Lisa attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Lisa is already one of the most successful K-pop superstars in the history of the Billboard charts. She first started scoring wins as one of four members of Blackpink, and then on her own, she’s racked up radio smashes both as a lead artist and as a collaborator on tunes fronted by other musicians.

As her latest successful duet begins to fall, Lisa scores a new worldwide hit, not with a track she just released, but with one that fans recently returned to after the tune was paired with a beautiful short film.

Lisa Charts a New Global Hit

Lisa’s song “Dream” debuts on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the chart company’s ranking of the biggest songs in the world – although streams and sales from American consumers are not factored into where titles land on the 200-spot roster. “Dream” opens at number 122 this week.

The New “Dream” Short Film

Lisa originally released “Dream” in February of this year. The track is featured on her debut solo full-length Alter Ego, which arrived at the same time. “Dream” was not one of the tunes pushed as a single from the project, but its new music video (of sorts) helps it become a win for the very first time on a worldwide tally.

“Money,” “New Woman” with Rosalía, “Lalisa” and “Rockstar”

Throughout her solo career, Lisa has racked up a dozen hits on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. That roundup includes four top 10s — “Money,” “New Woman” with Rosalía, “Lalisa” and “Rockstar.” Of that bunch, only the latter cut made it to No. 1, while “Lalisa” peaked at No. 2 in September 2021.

“Dream” Succeeds Globally – but not in America

It seems that sales and streams of “Dream” from outside of America are completely to thank for its current success. Lisa’s cut does not reach the Billboard Global 200 – which does include consumption from listeners in the U.S. in its methodology – nor has it ever appeared on that planet-spanning tally.

“Priceless” is Falling on Radio Charts

“Dream” debuts just as Lisa’s last charting track in America seems to be on its way out. The singer joined Maroon 5 on the single “Priceless,” which leads the pop band’s most recent album Love Is Like. The tune debuted in a low position on the Hot 100 and lived for several weeks on various pop radio rosters. At the moment, “Priceless” only appears on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, and in its sixteenth frame, it falls from No. 11 to No. 17.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/01/blackpink-singer-lisa-charts-a-new-global-smash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$194.72-5.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,810.91-1.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.01-4.34%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37552-9.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07528-0.43%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1927-4.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals