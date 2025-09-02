Blackpink Singer Lisa Charts A New Global Smash

Blackpink star Lisa’s “Dream” debuts at No. 122 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart months after its release, thanks to a new visual. Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban known as Lisa attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Lisa is already one of the most successful K-pop superstars in the history of the Billboard charts. She first started scoring wins as one of four members of Blackpink, and then on her own, she’s racked up radio smashes both as a lead artist and as a collaborator on tunes fronted by other musicians.

As her latest successful duet begins to fall, Lisa scores a new worldwide hit, not with a track she just released, but with one that fans recently returned to after the tune was paired with a beautiful short film.

Lisa Charts a New Global Hit

Lisa’s song “Dream” debuts on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the chart company’s ranking of the biggest songs in the world – although streams and sales from American consumers are not factored into where titles land on the 200-spot roster. “Dream” opens at number 122 this week.

The New “Dream” Short Film

Lisa originally released “Dream” in February of this year. The track is featured on her debut solo full-length Alter Ego, which arrived at the same time. “Dream” was not one of the tunes pushed as a single from the project, but its new music video (of sorts) helps it become a win for the very first time on a worldwide tally.

“Money,” “New Woman” with Rosalía, “Lalisa” and “Rockstar”

Throughout her solo career, Lisa has racked up a dozen hits on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. That roundup includes four top 10s — “Money,” “New Woman” with Rosalía, “Lalisa” and “Rockstar.” Of that bunch, only the latter cut made it to No. 1, while “Lalisa” peaked at No. 2 in September 2021.

“Dream” Succeeds Globally – but not in America

It seems that sales and streams of “Dream” from outside of America are completely to thank for its current success. Lisa’s cut does not reach the Billboard Global 200 – which does include consumption from listeners in the U.S. in its methodology – nor has it ever appeared on that planet-spanning tally.

“Priceless” is Falling on Radio Charts

“Dream” debuts just as Lisa’s last charting track in America seems to be on its way out. The singer joined Maroon 5 on the single “Priceless,” which leads the pop band’s most recent album Love Is Like. The tune debuted in a low position on the Hot 100 and lived for several weeks on various pop radio rosters. At the moment, “Priceless” only appears on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, and in its sixteenth frame, it falls from No. 11 to No. 17.