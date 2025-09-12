Blackpink Ties Its Own Longevity Record In America

Blackpink’s “Jump” spends its eighth week on the Hot 100, tying “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez as the group’s longest-running Billboard hit in America. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

Earlier this summer, Blackpink reunited and released “Jump,” its first single in years. For the several months prior to the upbeat anthem’s arrival, all the members of the group had delivered solo projects, and some of them made history on the Billboard charts with multiple successful singles and high-rising full-length efforts.

As promotion for most of the singers dies down and they refocus their attention on the group, Blackpink’s latest single ties for a special place in the K-pop outfit’s discography and could soon become its longest-running hit in America.

“Jump” Extends Its Stay on the Hot 100

“Jump” falls again on the Hot 100, as it has been doing for several weeks now. The tune declines from No. 78 to No. 86, but it’s the length of time that’s worth taking a look at.

Blackpink Ties Its Own Record

“Jump” has now spent eight weeks on the Hot 100 as it earns another stay. The cut is tied with “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, as the girl group’s longest-running hit in America on the biggest songs roster.

Comparing “Jump” And “Ice Cream”

While “Jump” and “Ice Cream” are tied in terms of longevity, “Ice Cream” is the bigger win in terms of peak position. That track stands as the K-pop band’s loftiest placement on the Hot 100, as it opened and topped out at No. 13 back in September 2020.

“Jump” is Blackpink’s fourth-highest-rising win, following “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” which soared to Nos. 22 and 25, respectively.

Could “Jump” Become Blackpink’s Longest-Running Hit?

If “Jump” can live on the Hot 100 for just one more frame, it will break its tie with “Ice Cream” and become Blackpink’s sturdiest hit on the roster. The tune only declines by eight spaces from last frame to this current period, and if it manages to do so again, it will score a ninth turn on the chart. If it slips much further, the composition could disappear and remain tied with “Ice Cream,” possibly for good.

“Jump” on the Global and Dance Charts

In addition to the Hot 100, “Jump” declines on both of Billboard’s global charts. The track holds on multiple tallies, including the Pop Airplay, Dance Streaming Songs, and Dance Digital Song Sales lists, while lifting a single spot to No. 6 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

“Jump” also manages to arrive on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, debuting at No. 40. The single marks Blackpink’s first appearance on that electronically-focused roster, which details the most successful tunes on radio stations playing those styles.