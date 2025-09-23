BlackRock and Fidelity ETFs See Heavy Withdrawals as Ethereum Outflows Reach $76M

Despite short-term volatility, spot Ethereum ETFs have accumulated over $13 billion in net inflows since July 2024, indicating that institutional demand remains intact.

Investors are cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, with market attention on future rate cuts.

Amid the Ethereum price crash under $4,200 today, the sentiment around Ether ETF flows has turned negative. On Monday, September 22, spot Ethereum ETFs saw $76 million in outflows, with top asset managers BlackRock and Fidelity contributing to most of the outflows.

Ethereum ETFs See Mixed Sentiment in September

Ethereum price has faced volatility throughout the month of September. At the same time, spot Ethereum ETFs continued to show volatile investor activity in September 2025, reflecting mixed sentiment toward ETH exposure. Fidelity and Bitwise led much of the redemption activity, while BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF saw intermittent inflows that partially offset the broader outflow trend, as per data from Farside Investors.

Since their launch in July 2024, spot Ethereum ETFs have netted over $13 billion in inflows, though Grayscale’s legacy trust has seen outflows exceeding $4.5 billion as investors shift to newer, lower-fee products. Institutional demand for ETH remains evident, with several trading days recently recording inflows above $100 million. Ethereum traded near current levels amid broader market fluctuations.

At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs have also seen outflows, hinting at an overall shift in the market sentiment. Outflows from both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs indicate a risk-off stance among institutional investors following Monday’s significant crypto market sell-off, as reported by CNF.

Fed Chair Powell Speech on Radar

Amid major uncertainty in the global macro indicators, investors are waiting to hear from Fed chair Jerome Powell during his upcoming speech on Tuesday, September 23.

Global stock and crypto markets are bracing ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, following recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials that revealed a split on the pace of future rate cuts. Newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran is currently the only official advocating a 50-basis-point reduction.

During his FOMC press conference, Powell emphasized that the Fed is not in a hurry to accelerate rate cuts and defended the decision to resume reductions at this stage. The central bank projects an additional 50-bps cut by the end of 2025, followed by a 25-bps reduction in 2026.

Investor caution has been heightened by rising U.S. dollar strength and climbing Treasury yields. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) held at 97.40 ahead of Powell’s address and upcoming PCE inflation data, while the 10-year Treasury yield remained near 4.15% after several days of rapid gains.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that rates are unlikely to fall without a drop in inflation, fueling negative sentiment amid concerns over a slowing U.S. economy.

