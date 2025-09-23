BlackRock and major firms report $76M outflows in Ethereum ETFs

Key Takeaways

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows, reflecting continued volatility in investor interest.

Major asset managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise, reported significant redemptions from their Ethereum ETF products.

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows on Monday, with major asset managers BlackRock and Fidelity among the firms reporting investor redemptions from their exchange-traded funds.

The outflows continue a pattern of volatility seen in September 2025, with ETH-tracking funds experiencing fluctuating investor interest.

Fidelity and Bitwise drove much of the redemption activity, while BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF saw occasional inflows that partially offset the broader trend across the product category.

Since launching in July 2024, spot Ethereum ETFs have accumulated over $13 billion in net inflows overall. However, Grayscale’s legacy trust has seen outflows exceeding $4.5 billion as investors migrated to newer, lower-fee alternatives.

The funds have shown institutional appetite for ETH exposure in recent months, with several trading days recording more than $100 million in inflows. Ethereum traded at approximately current levels amid broader digital asset market movements.