BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Firm Securitize Expands to Sei

Apollo’s ACRED fund becomes Securitize’s first tokenized RWA offering on the Sei blockchain.

Securitize, a platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), has expanded its offerings to the Sei blockchain, launching the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) as its inaugural tokenized product on the network.

In a blog announcement on Thursday, Sept. 25, Sei said that the product will leverage the network’s parallel processing architecture to facilitate features such as daily net asset value pricing, automated compliance reporting, and access to liquidity through cross-chain interoperability via a partnership with Wormhole.

ACRED, a fund for accredited investors and managed by global investment firm Apollo, currently has more than $112 million in value on-chain, per data from RWAxyz.

The fund, which invests across a mix of company loans, asset-backed deals, and other credit opportunities, is designed to generate returns from both interest income and capital growth, with a focus on steady income and relatively low risk, according to Securitize’s description of the product.

With the launch, Sei becomes the seventh network where Securitize has rolled out a tokenized version ACRED, joining Solana and Ethereum.

Justin Barlow, executive director at the Sei Development Foundation, said in the blog post that the integration comes after “explosive growth in both stablecoin adoption and RWA tokenization,” and added that private credit alone is “projected to be a $2.8 trillion market by 2028.”

SEI 7-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko

SEI is down nearly 17% over the past week following the broader market sell-off, but has recovered slightly in the past 24 hours, currently trading near $0.27.

Multibillion RWA Market

Data from RWAxyz shows that the total value of RWAs on-chain is approaching $31 billion, up more than 8% over the past 30 days. Ethereum remains the largest network by on-chain value, accounting for over 52% of the market’s share.

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, also issued via Securitize, remains the largest RWA so far, with over $2 billion in on-chain value. ACRED, by comparison, is the 28th largest tokenized RWA product by total value, according to RWAxyz.

As The Defiant reported last week, a report from Dune and RWAxyz asserts that RWAs are moving beyond digital versions of traditional securities to key building blocks of DeFi, noting that tokenization’s “real breakthrough” is composability, or the ability to combine and reuse assets across different protocols.