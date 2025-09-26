BlackRock chases Bitcoin yield in latest ETF as a ‘sequel’ to IBIT

BlackRock filed a registered trust company to back its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a yield-generating product that would complement its $87 billion spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT.

Asset management giant BlackRock filed to register a Delaware trust company for its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Thursday, signaling a push to broaden its Bitcoin offerings.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said BlackRock’s proposed product would sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums to generate yield.

The regular distributions would, however, trade away potential upside from investing in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which mirrors Bitcoin’s (BTC) price movements.

