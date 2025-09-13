BlackRock Dumps Ethereum, Buys $366M in Bitcoin

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 05:08
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016821+5.23%

Read the full article at coingape.com.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23166-0.09%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03637+7.06%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03023-3.01%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.08+2.49%
Share
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Share
Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Think back to your last night on a typical casino app or sportsbook. You spun the reels, placed your bets, maybe even rode a streak or two. But when the dust settled, what did you actually get for all that volume of play? Odds are, nothing but the final outcome of your wagers. Traditional casinos […] The post Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04679+2.18%
GET
GET$0.008565-0.99%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01349-0.44%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking