BlackRock Earns $260 Million From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Under 2 Years

BlackRock has quietly turned its early foray into crypto into a lucrative venture, earning more than $260 million in annual revenue from digital asset products in less than two years. The windfall stems largely from the rapid success of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which dominate their respective markets and now rank among the most profitable products in the firm’s portfolio. How BlackRock Quietly Built One of Its Most Profitable Businesses Through Crypto ETFs According to Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji’s data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated about $218 million in fees at a 0.25% commission rate during its first year. Its Ethereum fund, ETHA, added another $42 million under the same fee structure. Kanji emphasized that the milestone is striking not only because of the size of the revenue. He noted that achieving it within a year of launch underscores how quickly BlackRock has entrenched itself in crypto finance. The success of these funds reflects a broader trend: investors are paying significantly more to access crypto products compared with traditional ETFs. While IBIT and ETHA charge 0.25% in annual fees, most of BlackRock’s established ETFs—including its flagship IVV fund—charge between 0.03% and 0.1%. This disparity highlights how institutional demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure has translated into premium pricing power for the asset manager. Meanwhile, that strategy has coincided with investor enthusiasm for the market class. Launched in January 2024, IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally and now ranks as the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets, according to VettaFi. Additionally, SoSo Value data shows IBIT has attracted $60.6 billion in net inflows, representing nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows. Today, it manages more than $88 billion in assets, cementing its role as the industry’s flagship product. BlackRock’s IBIT Flows. Source: SoSo Value Data On the other hand, BlackRock’s Ethereum product, ETHA, has also become a force in its category. Since its July 2024 debut, ETHA has drawn $13.4 billion in net inflows, giving it a commanding 72.5% share of all US ETH ETF flows.BlackRock has quietly turned its early foray into crypto into a lucrative venture, earning more than $260 million in annual revenue from digital asset products in less than two years. The windfall stems largely from the rapid success of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which dominate their respective markets and now rank among the most profitable products in the firm’s portfolio. How BlackRock Quietly Built One of Its Most Profitable Businesses Through Crypto ETFs According to Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji’s data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated about $218 million in fees at a 0.25% commission rate during its first year. Its Ethereum fund, ETHA, added another $42 million under the same fee structure. Kanji emphasized that the milestone is striking not only because of the size of the revenue. He noted that achieving it within a year of launch underscores how quickly BlackRock has entrenched itself in crypto finance. The success of these funds reflects a broader trend: investors are paying significantly more to access crypto products compared with traditional ETFs. While IBIT and ETHA charge 0.25% in annual fees, most of BlackRock’s established ETFs—including its flagship IVV fund—charge between 0.03% and 0.1%. This disparity highlights how institutional demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure has translated into premium pricing power for the asset manager. Meanwhile, that strategy has coincided with investor enthusiasm for the market class. Launched in January 2024, IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally and now ranks as the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets, according to VettaFi. Additionally, SoSo Value data shows IBIT has attracted $60.6 billion in net inflows, representing nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows. Today, it manages more than $88 billion in assets, cementing its role as the industry’s flagship product. BlackRock’s IBIT Flows. Source: SoSo Value Data On the other hand, BlackRock’s Ethereum product, ETHA, has also become a force in its category. Since its July 2024 debut, ETHA has drawn $13.4 billion in net inflows, giving it a commanding 72.5% share of all US ETH ETF flows.

BlackRock Earns $260 Million From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Under 2 Years

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 02:12
1
1$0,010171+%37,94
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005104+%0,39
Moonveil
MORE$0,09074+%6,72
FUND
FUND$0,02149+%16,09
Ethereum
ETH$4.492,5+%0,40

BlackRock has quietly turned its early foray into crypto into a lucrative venture, earning more than $260 million in annual revenue from digital asset products in less than two years.

The windfall stems largely from the rapid success of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which dominate their respective markets and now rank among the most profitable products in the firm’s portfolio.

How BlackRock Quietly Built One of Its Most Profitable Businesses Through Crypto ETFs

According to Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji’s data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated about $218 million in fees at a 0.25% commission rate during its first year. Its Ethereum fund, ETHA, added another $42 million under the same fee structure.

Kanji emphasized that the milestone is striking not only because of the size of the revenue. He noted that achieving it within a year of launch underscores how quickly BlackRock has entrenched itself in crypto finance.

The success of these funds reflects a broader trend: investors are paying significantly more to access crypto products compared with traditional ETFs.

While IBIT and ETHA charge 0.25% in annual fees, most of BlackRock’s established ETFs—including its flagship IVV fund—charge between 0.03% and 0.1%.

This disparity highlights how institutional demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure has translated into premium pricing power for the asset manager.

Meanwhile, that strategy has coincided with investor enthusiasm for the market class.

Launched in January 2024, IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally and now ranks as the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets, according to VettaFi.

Additionally, SoSo Value data shows IBIT has attracted $60.6 billion in net inflows, representing nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows. Today, it manages more than $88 billion in assets, cementing its role as the industry’s flagship product.

BlackRock's IBIT Flows.BlackRock’s IBIT Flows. Source: SoSo Value Data

On the other hand, BlackRock’s Ethereum product, ETHA, has also become a force in its category.

Since its July 2024 debut, ETHA has drawn $13.4 billion in net inflows, giving it a commanding 72.5% share of all US ETH ETF flows.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0,010493+%38,77
Moonveil
MORE$0,09085+%6,73
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000571-%6,39
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,21+%1,21
Bitcoin
BTC$115.768,51+%0,21
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0,010493+%38,77
Aster
ASTER$1,5674+%91,52
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’