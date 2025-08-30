BlackRock Ethereum ETF captures second-highest weekly inflows among over 4,400 ETFs

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum (ETH) Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded $1.244 billion in weekly inflows from Aug. 18-22, ranking second among all 4,400-plus ETFs tracked during the period.

NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci noted in an Aug. 29 post via X that only Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF outperformed ETHA’s with $1.711 billion in weekly flows.

He also highlighted the significance of ETHA appearing among “heavy hitters” in weekly inflow rankings, demonstrating institutional appetite for Ethereum exposure.

Further, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported on Aug. 29 that Ethereum ETFs have accumulated nearly $10 billion in inflows since July, marking substantial momentum for the asset class.

Before this surge, Ethereum ETFs had recorded negative $400 million year-to-date flows, amounting to approximately $2.5 billion, according to Farside Investors’ data.

Capital rotation

Market conditions indicate that capital is rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum throughout August. While Bitcoin ETFs registered $800 million in outflows through Aug. 28, Ethereum ETFs accumulated $4 billion in inflows during the same period, per Farside Investors tracking.

The inflow disparity reflects evolving institutional preferences as investors diversify cryptocurrency allocations beyond Bitcoin.

Additionally, retail participation accelerated in tandem with institutional interest. DeFiLlama data shows that Ethereum achieved a monthly spot trading volume record of $135 billion as of Aug. 29, surpassing the previous high of $117.6 billion from May 2021.

The institutional adoption is not limited to exposure through ETFs, as corporate Ethereum adoption accelerated significantly during the summer months.

Strategic ETH Reserve data reveals corporate Ethereum treasuries increased from $2.3 billion to $19.1 billion between June 1 and Aug. 29.

In token terms, corporate reserves expanded from 916,268 ETH to 4,438,352 ETH over the same period, representing approximately 3.7% of total ETH supply.

The treasury accumulation pattern, combined with the increasing number of institutions adding ETH, suggests institutional recognition of Ethereum as a treasury asset.

ETHA’s performance demonstrates the integration of Ethereum into mainstream investment flows, with crypto products competing directly against established equity and bond ETFs for investor capital.

