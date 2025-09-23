BlackRock generates $260 million in annual revenue from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, Leon Waidmann, head of research at the nonprofit Onchain Foundation, shared data on Tuesday showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated a combined annualized revenue of $260 million, with the Bitcoin ETF contributing $218 million and the Ethereum product $42 million. Waidmann stated that the profitability of BlackRock's cryptocurrency-themed ETFs may encourage more investment giants in traditional finance (TradFi) to launch regulated cryptocurrency trading products. BlackRock's cryptocurrency ETFs have become a benchmark for institutional and traditional pension funds.
Meanwhile, according to Dune's blockchain data, BlackRock's total assets under management (AUM) have reached nearly $85 billion, accounting for 57.5% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market share, firmly in first place. In contrast, Fidelity's ETF holds only $22.8 billion in assets, ranking second among US spot Bitcoin ETFs with a market share of 15.4%.