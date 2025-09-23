BlackRock Leads $76M Outflows in Ethereum ETFs Amid Market Shifts

TLDR

Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant outflows, totaling $363.17 million on September 22.

Fidelity’s FBTC led Bitcoin ETF withdrawals with $276.68 million.

Ethereum ETFs saw a total net outflow of $75.95 million on the same day.

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, recorded a withdrawal of $15.07 million.

Trading volume in Bitcoin ETFs reached $3.43 billion with net assets of $148.09 billion.

BlackRock and major firms report $76M outflows in Ethereum ETFs, signaling shifts in crypto market trends and investor behavior. Bitcoin ETFs recorded sharp withdrawals on September 22, signaling another volatile trading session. Net outflows reached $363.17 million, led by Fidelity’s FBTC. Ark & 21Shares followed with $52.30 million, while Grayscale GBTC registered $24.65 million in redemptions.

Moreover, VanEck’s HOLD sold $9.54 million, adding to the sector’s losses. Trading activity, however, stayed elevated, with volumes reaching $3.43 billion. Net assets totaled $148.09 billion, representing 6.59% of Bitcoin’s market cap.

Bitcoin traded at $112,890, showing a 2.2% weekly decline. Its market cap stood at $2.249 trillion, while daily trading volume crossed $67.205 billion. Analysts noted that institutional demand remains strong, despite short-term volatility.

Ethereum ETFs Record $76M in Outflows

Ethereum ETFs also posted significant outflows, with total daily withdrawals of $75.95 million. BlackRock ETHA led withdrawals with $15.07 million, while Fidelity FETH posted $33.12 million. Bitwise ETHW saw $22.30 million in redemptions, and Grayscale ETH followed with $5.4 million.

Trading activity across Ethereum ETFs stayed firm, with $2.06 billion in turnover. Net assets reached $27.52 billion, accounting for 5.45% of Ethereum’s market capitalization. SoSoValue reported that none of the nine ETFs recorded inflows during the session.

Ethereum traded at $4,192.30, reflecting renewed support despite withdrawals. Its market capitalization stood at $506.155 billion, while trading volume jumped to $46.192 billion. This rise in volume highlighted continued institutional interest.

Interest Rate Cuts Fuel Crypto ETF Engagement

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs remained under pressure from large withdrawals. Yet trading volumes showed strong activity, suggesting confidence in the digital asset sector. “Institutional participation continues to grow,” noted market observers.

Furthermore, interest rate cuts supported risk appetite, pushing investors toward cryptocurrencies. ETFs from BlackRock and other firms continue to play a pivotal role. Outflows underscored repositioning but volumes highlighted robust market engagement.

