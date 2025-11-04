BlackRock plans to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

Key Takeaways

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, plans to list its iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a major step in expanding regulated crypto investment access across the Asia-Pacific region.

The move would provide Australian investors with direct access to Bitcoin exposure through traditional stock exchanges, eliminating the need for offshore investment vehicles or direct crypto custody.

BlackRock manages over $10 trillion in assets globally and has been aggressively expanding its crypto offerings. The company’s iShares Bitcoin Trust became one of the most successful ETF launches in US history after its January 2024 debut, attracting billions in investor funds within months.

Australia has emerged as a key market for crypto ETF expansion, with regulatory frameworks that support institutional-grade Bitcoin investment products. The Australian Securities Exchange has signaled openness to listing crypto-related investment vehicles as part of the country’s broader digital asset integration strategy.

The ETF would target both retail and institutional investors seeking regulated Bitcoin exposure without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, including wallet management and security concerns.