BlackRock Potential Selloff, TORICO Web3 Partnership: APAC Brief

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.464-3.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,278.03-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021458-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.17637+11.47%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1742+13.93%

Welcome to the Asia Pacific Morning Brief—your essential digest of overnight crypto developments shaping regional markets and global sentiment. Grab a green tea and watch this space.

BlackRock’s $366M crypto transfer signals potential selling pressure as Bitcoin touched 112K before recovering. TORICO surged on Gentosha’s partnership for Web3 expansion. Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech tonight adds market uncertainty.

BlackRock Crypto Transfer Signals Potential Selloff

BlackRock moved $366 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime yesterday. Transferring 1,885 BTC and 59,606 ETH to the exchange suggests potential selling pressure. Such institutional moves to trading platforms typically indicate preparation for market liquidation.

Bitcoin declined sharply, touching 112K levels before recovering back above 113K. The selloff coincided with broader crypto weakness during Asian daytime hours.

Market participants debate whether this represents portfolio rebalancing or an institutional sentiment shift. Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech later today adds uncertainty, with traders expecting signals on September rate cuts amid Trump’s pressure for monetary easing.

TORICO Surges on Web3 Partnership

TORICO shares hit the daily limit yesterday, after the company announced a partnership with major publisher Gentosha for Web3 expansion. Gentosha operates “New Economy,” a leading Japanese crypto media platform, and it brings blockchain expertise to support TORICO’s initiatives. The collaboration targets new business creation in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

TORICO’s stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance

TORICO plans to invest 500 million yen in cryptocurrency starting in 2026, focusing on Bitcoin holdings. Following the announcement, the manga retailer’s stock jumped 300 yen to 1,634 yen. Both publishing companies aim to leverage emerging Web3 markets.

BeInCrypto’s Asian Coverage

Asian governments debate national Bitcoin reserve strategies while Hong Kong leads with ETFs and stablecoin licensing frameworks.

Wealthy Asian families boost crypto allocations to 5% of portfolios amid favorable regulations and strong returns.

The Chinese court sentenced a defendant to 3.5 years for knowingly facilitating USDT transactions involving stolen funds.

Hong Kong construction firm acquired 4,250 bitcoins worth $483 million for its corporate treasury strategy.

US policy group warns China fears USD stablecoins could undermine financial sovereignty and capital controls.

Japan’s FSA creates a new bureau in 2026 to oversee crypto, digital finance, and asset management.

More Highlights

Crypto hackers shifted focus to RWA projects, causing $14.6 million losses in first half of 2025.

Ethereum faces potential breakdown below $4,000 after profit-taking erased gains from August peak of $4,793.

Fed rate cut optimism for September continues to fade as prediction markets show diminished hopes despite majority belief.

OKB token burn strategy created 400% rally by reducing supply to 21 million tokens, mirroring Bitcoin’s cap.

Kanye West’s YZY meme coin sparked insider trading suspicions after hitting $3 billion valuation before crashing amid coordinated wallet activity.

The post BlackRock Potential Selloff, TORICO Web3 Partnership: APAC Brief appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/blackrock-potential-selloff-torico-web3-partnership-apac-brief/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij “te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren” en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; “Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin.” Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een “obvious conflict of interest”: regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… <a class="more-link" href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Continue reading <span class="screen-reader-text">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</span></a> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book “Our Dollar, Your Problem” (@yalepress) and why the dollar’s shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world’s payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin’s adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen “een bubbel” of “waardeloos” noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/gijs-smit">Gijs Smit</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,118.52-0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-1.45%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006174--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Share
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.17591+10.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002105--%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00147+23.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021427-3.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH