BlackRock Propels Ethereum To New Heights In August

The Era of Explosive Crypto Gains May Be Over

The post The Era of Explosive Crypto Gains May Be Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins For years, the crypto market thrived on stories of overnight millionaires. Early adopters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens saw their modest investments grow into fortunes as prices surged by hundreds or even thousands of times. But according to analyst Joao Wedson, that era may be fading into history. In a recent commentary, Wedson argued that the returns on household-name cryptocurrencies have been shrinking with every market cycle. While Bitcoin once rewarded its holders with extraordinary growth, its more recent rallies have been far more restrained. The same, he says, applies to Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Today, the chance of multiplying capital several dozen times over is far slimmer than in the industry’s early days. Smaller Profits From Big Names Wedson suggests that the return profiles of the largest tokens have matured to the point where they now behave more like traditional assets. “These projects still have room to grow, but not like before,” he explained. Where investors in 2017 or 2021 might have seen 50x or even 100x profits, the upside in today’s cycle may look more like 2x to 6x. For newcomers, that means the dream of turning pocket change into generational wealth through mainstream coins is becoming increasingly unrealistic. Early-Stage Tokens Still Hold Promise That doesn’t mean opportunity is gone — it has simply shifted. Wedson believes the potential for massive gains lies in discovering early-stage projects before they achieve wider adoption. Buying into new networks, tokens, or ecosystems at launch carries the same kind of asymmetric risk and reward that Bitcoin offered in its infancy. However, he was quick to note that this path is extremely dangerous: “The majority of new tokens won’t succeed. For every one that takes off, dozens will fail entirely.” Dangers of Leverage and Liquidity Drains The analyst also…