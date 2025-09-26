BlackRock registers Bitcoin premium yield ETF in Delaware

PANews reported on September 26 that BlackRock has registered the "iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF " in Delaware . The entity type is a statutory trust, the registered agent is BlackRock Advisors, LLC , and the incorporation date is September 25, 2025. The ETF aims to provide investors with premium returns related to Bitcoin.
