BlackRock Set to Launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock has confirmed plans to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Australia. The new product, called the iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in mid-November. This launch is part of BlackRock’s ongoing strategy to expand its offerings in the digital asset space.

Details of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF

The IBIT ETF will track the existing U.S.-listed iShares Bitcoin Trust, which was launched in January 2024. The U.S. fund has accumulated US$85 billion in assets. Australian investors will now have a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without holding the cryptocurrency directly. The ETF will carry an annual management fee of 0.39%.

Tamara Stats, Director of Institutional Client Business at BlackRock Australasia, noted the growing interest from institutional investors seeking regulated access to Bitcoin. The introduction of IBIT is intended to meet this demand by offering a simple and regulated way to include Bitcoin in investment portfolios.

Simplifying Bitcoin Investment

With the IBIT ETF, BlackRock aims to simplify the process of investing in Bitcoin for Australian investors. Instead of navigating the complexities of directly purchasing and storing Bitcoin, investors can gain exposure through a familiar ETF structure. This is expected to make Bitcoin more accessible to a broader audience.

Steve Ead, Head of Global Product Solutions at BlackRock Australasia, explained that IBIT would offer Australian investors a convenient and regulated way to access Bitcoin. The ETF is designed to help investors integrate Bitcoin into their portfolios, leveraging BlackRock’s global scale and infrastructure.

The launch of IBIT follows BlackRock’s recent announcement of another ETF, the iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF (AGGG). Set to list on the ASX in early November 2025, the AGGG will invest in investment-grade global bonds. BlackRock’s ETF business saw strong inflows in recent months, with US$153 billion in new investments for iShares ETFs during the third quarter of 2025.

