BlackRock to announce $700M UK data center investment during Trump visit

BlackRock plans to announce a £500 million ($700 million) investment in UK data centers in partnership with Digital Gravity Partners. The announcement will coincide with Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.

The collaboration will focus on acquiring and upgrading existing sites and expanding their capacities and efficiency. Local media reported, highlighting strong transatlantic economic ties between the two countries. Several deals are expected to be signed during the state visit as proof that Britain remains a leader for foreign capital.

Larry Fink to join Trump delegation as BlackRock plans £500M investment

BlackRock manages over $12.5 trillion in assets and is preparing to open a new office in Edinburgh, employing around 1,300 staff members. The firm’s UK presence is critical in coordinating commitments in different sectors, ranging from technology and energy to nuclear power and financial services.

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, is expected to join the delegations with Trump and other senior officials, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Reportedly, some of the commitments to be pledged will be tied to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative introduced in January.

The Stargate AI initiative will invest $500 billion over the next four years to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the U.S. The initiative aimed to secure the U.S. leadership in AI, create over 100,000 jobs, and deliver economic and national security benefits. So far, the project has expanded to include countries worldwide and is backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX as the initial partners.

The UK government will release its investment and job creation figures early next week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and business adviser Varun Chandra have contributed significant efforts to deepen the relationships with leading global investors throughout the last year, as reflected by BlackRock’s decision to invest in the country.

UK faces political tensions ahead of Trump’s state visit

The capital injection into the UK is expected to boost the economy, which is in the middle of a political and economic crisis following Lord Mandelson’s dismissal as ambassador to the U.S. and ongoing tariff tensions.

Mandelson described his tenure as ambassador as a privilege of his life. The ambassador had been dismissed over revelations of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile. James Roscoe replaced him in an interim capacity, while criticism and questions on the UK’s vetting process continue to arise.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on UK goods, including a 10% baseline duty on most products and a 25% tariff on steel, aluminium, vehicles, and autoparts. Cryptopolitan reported last month that the tariffs have failed to slow down the country’s economy, as it continued to expand by 0.3% in the second quarter, outperforming most G7 counterparts. The annual growth rate rose by 1.2%, while half-year performance matched a 2.2% annualised rate in Q1 and Q2.

According to the report, the UK economy’s rebound was driven by growth in the computer programming sector, health, vehicle leasing, and scientific research. Construction and manufacturing also contributed a boost. The country’s exports grew by 1.6% year on year, driven by the service industry, while imports grew by 1.4%.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves praised the results, saying they are proof of resilience, and pledged to continue investing in infrastructure and wage growth. Nominal GDP grew by 0.8% in Q2 and 5.3% year over year. Some analysts warned that growth may slow in the second half as Trump’s trade war escalates and domestic demand softens.

So far, neither BlackRock nor the UK has responded after the revelation of the plan to invest $700 million in UK data centers.

