BlackRock to announce $700M UK data center investment during Trump visit

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 20:26
BlackRock plans to announce a £500 million ($700 million) investment in UK data centers in partnership with Digital Gravity Partners. The announcement will coincide with Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.

The collaboration will focus on acquiring and upgrading existing sites and expanding their capacities and efficiency. Local media reported, highlighting strong transatlantic economic ties between the two countries. Several deals are expected to be signed during the state visit as proof that Britain remains a leader for foreign capital.  

Larry Fink to join Trump delegation as BlackRock plans £500M investment

BlackRock manages over $12.5 trillion in assets and is preparing to open a new office in Edinburgh, employing around 1,300 staff members. The firm’s UK presence is critical in coordinating commitments in different sectors, ranging from technology and energy to nuclear power and financial services. 

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, is expected to join the delegations with Trump and other senior officials, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Reportedly, some of the commitments to be pledged will be tied to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative introduced in January. 

The Stargate AI initiative will invest $500 billion over the next four years to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the U.S. The initiative aimed to secure the U.S. leadership in AI, create over 100,000 jobs, and deliver economic and national security benefits. So far, the project has expanded to include countries worldwide and is backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX as the initial partners. 

The UK government will release its investment and job creation figures early next week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and business adviser Varun Chandra have contributed significant efforts to deepen the relationships with leading global investors throughout the last year, as reflected by BlackRock’s decision to invest in the country. 

UK faces political tensions ahead of Trump’s state visit

The capital injection into the UK is expected to boost the economy, which is in the middle of a political and economic crisis following Lord Mandelson’s dismissal as ambassador to the U.S. and ongoing tariff tensions.  

Mandelson described his tenure as ambassador as a privilege of his life. The ambassador had been dismissed over revelations of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile. James Roscoe replaced him in an interim capacity, while criticism and questions on the UK’s vetting process continue to arise.   

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on UK goods, including a 10% baseline duty on most products and a 25% tariff on steel, aluminium, vehicles, and autoparts. Cryptopolitan reported last month that the tariffs have failed to slow down the country’s economy, as it continued to expand by 0.3% in the second quarter, outperforming most G7 counterparts. The annual growth rate rose by 1.2%, while half-year performance matched a 2.2% annualised rate in Q1 and Q2. 

According to the report, the UK economy’s rebound was driven by growth in the computer programming sector, health, vehicle leasing, and scientific research. Construction and manufacturing also contributed a boost. The country’s exports grew by 1.6% year on year, driven by the service industry, while imports grew by 1.4%. 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves praised the results, saying they are proof of resilience, and pledged to continue investing in infrastructure and wage growth. Nominal GDP grew by 0.8% in Q2 and 5.3% year over year. Some analysts warned that growth may slow in the second half as Trump’s trade war escalates and domestic demand softens. 

So far, neither BlackRock nor the UK has responded after the revelation of the plan to invest $700 million in UK data centers.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius's $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
