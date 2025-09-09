BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:24
Prompt
PROMPT$0,1668-%1,99
Bitcoin
BTC$112.061,75+%0,76
Capverse
CAP$0,12873-%13,16
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017696+%5,57
SentraNet
SENT$0,000024--%
Ethereum
ETH$4.303,47+%0,31
Key Points:
  • BlackRock moved large ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime, signaling a sell-off.
  • Market speculation follows significant crypto transfers from BlackRock.
  • Potential impact on Ethereum and Bitcoin market stability.

On September 8, 2025, a BlackRock-linked address transferred approximately $254.4 million in Ethereum and $111.7 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, suggesting a potential sell-off.

This transaction may impact crypto markets, coinciding with significant outflows from BlackRock’s ETFs, causing volatility and affecting Ethereum and Bitcoin prices.

BlackRock’s Transfer Sparks Crypto Market Concerns

BlackRock sent major crypto assets totaling over $366 million to Coinbase Prime. This substantial transaction, from the world’s largest asset manager, raises concerns about potential market moves. Such transfers often precede sales that affect crypto asset prices. The lack of official comment adds to speculation.

“As of now, there is no comment from our side regarding the recent transfer, which has been noted through on-chain data,” said Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.

Recent BlackRock ETF redemptions saw $220 million in Bitcoin and $257.78 million in Ethereum outflows, hinting at strategic asset realignment. As these assets reach the exchange, investors watch closely for possible liquidation actions in the market.

Current discussions online indicate heightened attention from the blockchain community. As noted by crypto analysts, any large sell-off could spark broader market volatility, affecting not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but potentially impacting related sectors too.

Market Patterns Following Large Crypto Transfers

Did you know? Previous large crypto transfers by ETF managers often prompt market corrections. Observations follow a pattern seen since Q2 2024, highlighting potential volatility in similar asset shifts.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,364.50 with a 24-hour volume up by 51.56%, and a market cap of $526.82 billion. Recent price movements show a 1.49% 24-hour increase and a 61.09% 90-day gain, indicating robust activity in the crypto market despite volatility concerns (CoinMarketCap).

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest BlackRock’s maneuvers may impact existing crypto holdings and ETF strategies. Regulatory scrutiny and asset flow trends will likely influence broader market dynamics, potentially altering how institutional players engage with crypto assets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/blackrock-eth-btc-coinbase-transfer/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014478+%0,15
CROWN
CROWN$0,0349-%3,85
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000533-%8,57
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1,716+%4,82
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event