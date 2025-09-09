BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime

Key Points: BlackRock moved large ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime, signaling a sell-off.

Market speculation follows significant crypto transfers from BlackRock.

Potential impact on Ethereum and Bitcoin market stability.

On September 8, 2025, a BlackRock-linked address transferred approximately $254.4 million in Ethereum and $111.7 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, suggesting a potential sell-off.

This transaction may impact crypto markets, coinciding with significant outflows from BlackRock’s ETFs, causing volatility and affecting Ethereum and Bitcoin prices.

BlackRock’s Transfer Sparks Crypto Market Concerns

BlackRock sent major crypto assets totaling over $366 million to Coinbase Prime. This substantial transaction, from the world’s largest asset manager, raises concerns about potential market moves. Such transfers often precede sales that affect crypto asset prices. The lack of official comment adds to speculation.

“As of now, there is no comment from our side regarding the recent transfer, which has been noted through on-chain data,” said Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.

Recent BlackRock ETF redemptions saw $220 million in Bitcoin and $257.78 million in Ethereum outflows, hinting at strategic asset realignment. As these assets reach the exchange, investors watch closely for possible liquidation actions in the market.

Current discussions online indicate heightened attention from the blockchain community. As noted by crypto analysts, any large sell-off could spark broader market volatility, affecting not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but potentially impacting related sectors too.

Market Patterns Following Large Crypto Transfers

Did you know? Previous large crypto transfers by ETF managers often prompt market corrections. Observations follow a pattern seen since Q2 2024, highlighting potential volatility in similar asset shifts.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,364.50 with a 24-hour volume up by 51.56%, and a market cap of $526.82 billion. Recent price movements show a 1.49% 24-hour increase and a 61.09% 90-day gain, indicating robust activity in the crypto market despite volatility concerns (CoinMarketCap).

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest BlackRock’s maneuvers may impact existing crypto holdings and ETF strategies. Regulatory scrutiny and asset flow trends will likely influence broader market dynamics, potentially altering how institutional players engage with crypto assets.