BlackRock Weighs Tokenized ETFs on Blockchain in Push Beyond Treasuries

BlackRock is exploring how to bring exchange-traded funds (ETFs) onto public blockchains, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The sources said the asset manager is weighing tokenizing funds tied to real-world assets such as stocks, though any rollout would depend on regulatory approval.

The discussions follow BlackRock’s first experiment with tokenization last year. The firm introduced the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, also known as BUIDL. The fund, which is backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries, repurchase agreements and cash, has quickly grown into the world’s largest tokenized Treasury product, managing nearly $2.2 billion.

Tokenizing ETFs would represent a deeper step into blockchain-based financial products. In practice, it would mean that shares of the funds — traditionally traded on stock exchanges during market hours — could be issued and transacted as tokens on chain.

Proponents argue this shift could bring clear benefits. A tokenized ETF could be traded around the clock, rather than only during exchange hours. Settlement, which often takes two business days in traditional finance, could be completed within minutes. Investors in markets where ETFs are not easily accessible might gain exposure through blockchain rails.

The products are pending a green light from regulators, the people said. BlackRock’s exploration underscores a wider trend across finance, as banks, fintechs and asset managers test blockchain rails for bonds, private credit and now mainstream equity funds.