BlackRock’s $548 million Bitcoin transfers spark alarm

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:55
Threshold
T$0,01573-3,37%
RealLink
REAL$0,05095-0,48%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019005-0,25%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 746,63-1,65%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004739-4,32%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,018547-14,67%

Social media lit up with panic this week after on-chain trackers flagged massive Bitcoin transfers linked to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). 

Headlines screamed of a “dump,” with over 50,000 BTC ($548 million) shifted in the past week alone. At face value, it looks like Wall Street’s biggest Bitcoin ETF custodian is unloading coins, but the reality is far less dramatic.

What’s happening with IBIT

Data shows 8,668 IBIT-linked Bitcoin transactions over the past week, with BlackRock’s ETF balance dropping from 562,000 BTC to 511,978 BTC. Individual transfers often ranged around 300 BTC ($35 million each), with larger chunks, such as a 196.55 BTC move worth $22.9 million also spotted.

On-chain dashboards captured the movement clearly: balances in BlackRock’s wallet fell in a step-like pattern as assets rotated between addresses.

Internal wallet shuffling

Despite the dramatic optics, these flows are routine ETF operations. Custodians frequently shuffle coins between cold storage, hot wallets, and counterparties for security and liquidity. Unless BTC is moving directly to exchanges, it does not signal imminent sell pressure.

In fact, IBIT still holds all Bitcoin backing investor shares. The fund’s AUM remains intact, this was about wallet management, not liquidation.

The timing, however, couldn’t be worse for sentiment. Bitcoin is trading at $113,500, down 5% on the week, as broader risk markets retreat. Traders spooked by the “BlackRock dump” narrative may have amplified the downside, even though fundamentals haven’t changed.

Millions in Bitcoin moving from BlackRock’s wallet sounds dramatic. But the real signal to watch is exchange inflows, that’s where true sell pressure emerges. Transfers deeper into custody point to long-term holding, not dumping.

Source: https://finbold.com/blackrocks-548-million-bitcoin-transfers-spark-alarm/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

The post Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin would fall to $100 was incorrect. Rogoff underestimated Bitcoin’s global utility and the regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Kenneth Rogoff said Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than ever reach $100,000 over a decade. The Harvard economist, who previously argued that Bitcoin’s use was primarily limited to illicit activities, on Tuesday admitted that he had made a wrong call. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff explained how he miscalculated. The former IMF chief economist added that he underestimated Bitcoin’s role as a transaction medium in the $20 trillion underground economy and didn’t foresee regulators, including top officials, openly holding large crypto holdings despite clear conflicts of interest. “I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy.” In a 2018 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rogoff anticipated that a global regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin would drive prices down and expected limited adoption as a real payment method. “I think Bitcoin will be worth a tiny fraction of what it is now if we’re headed out 10 years from now,” he said. “I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now.” Bitcoin was trading at around $11,242 when Rogoff made his call. Instead of collapsing to $100, the digital asset has surged past $100,000 in under a decade. At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands above $113,200, up about 907% since Rogoff’s bearish prediction, according to TradingView. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-harvard-economist/
Threshold
T$0,01565-4,33%
RealLink
REAL$0,05086-0,85%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09833-1,72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:06
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0892-5,10%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2,422-3,39%
Threshold
T$0,01565-4,33%
Chainlink
LINK$24,65+0,81%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates