BlackRock’s $548 Million BTC Dump Behind Market Crash?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:59
  • The crypto market crashed following a selloff by institutional investors.
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptos experienced a significant decline.
  • Whales embark on selloffs to take profit and provide better buying opportunities.

Crypto whales and institutional investors are on a selling spree, which is causing cryptocurrency prices to go down. A crypto user on X highlighted some parties involved in the ongoing crypto selloff, including those taking short positions and long trades that are being liquidated. That explains the market-wide pullback that cryptocurrencies have experienced in the past few days.

Bitcoin led a market-wide price collapse

Almost all the top cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, experienced a significant price decline recently. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped to $112,702 on Tuesday, reflecting a 9.4% pullback from its all-time high of $124,517, achieved less than one week ago. 

Related: Bitcoin Retail Sentiment Collapses; Is This the Contrarian Bottom for BTC?

Ethereum made a 15% pullback after an impressive rally of over 127% in less than two months, while other altcoins, including XRP, SOL, and ADA, followed a similar pattern, pulling back significantly after making massive gains over a short period.

A typical whale behavior by BlackRock

According to the crypto user, a cascade of liquidations of long positions caused the sharper drop in crypto prices. He noted that BlackRock alone dumped $548 million worth of Bitcoin within a few hours, with more investors speculating on a price increase, forcing them to close their positions. He further noted that traders shorted and liquidated long contracts, pressurizing crypto prices.

The crypto user who highlighted the ongoing whale activities that led to the latest crypto market crash considers it a deliberate act by the big players. According to him, it is a typical approach that whales and institutional traders adopt whenever they want to take profit from a rising market. 

An opportunity for small traders

He noted in his analysis that these renowned investors influence market dynamics using their trade volumes. They force prices to move in their preferred direction before purchasing the same digital assets at cheaper rates, having raked in profits.

Related: Robert Kiyosaki Called Out a Bitcoin Crash, but Here’s His Real Plan

According to him, smart retail traders simply wait for the market to rebound or buy the dip during the crash, thereby benefiting from the pullback caused by the actions of institutional investors.

