BlackRock’s $2B Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) fund is seeking expansion into XRP Ledger (XRPL), essentially deepening the relationship between tradfi and blockchain infrastructure. The official announcement named Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize as the driving forces behind the functionality of the coming RLUSD smart contract. Carlos Domingo, CEO and co-founder of Securitize, declared: Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets —Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize, Official Ripple Announcement The move signals great things to come for the crypto world, given XRPL’s accelerated growth and mainstream impact. According to data from Dune, XRPL manages 5.6M accounts and over 4B in total transactions and recorded an increase of 430% in the volume of weekly payments between 2023 and 2025. This creates a more comprehensive perspective on how the market may react to the news, with PEPENODE’s ($PEPENODE) $1.4M presale likely to become one of the best cryptos to buy now. How the $RLUSD Integration Benefits Investors The collaboration between Ripple and Securitize also features a smart contract integration that adds RLUSD to the platform. This allows investors to trade their shares in tokenized funds, including $BUIDL, for $RLUSD on a 24/7 basis. Jack McDonalds, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, believes this to be a ‘natural step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto’. Long-term, the integration will benefit $RLUSD thanks to the high-profile contract that sees the token marking a turning point in the marriage between tradfi and blockchain tech. Despite a bland performance since its release in 2024, $RLUSD established itself as one of the fastest-growing stablecoins with a current market cap of $741M and great chart resilience. And the future looks bright, especially after Ripple and SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial conglomerate, started working together to bring $RLUSD in Japan in 2026. Monica Long, Ripple’s president, also envisions the potential behind the token after announcing the partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton last week. A partnership designed to solve two core problems with tokenized institutional assets: utility and liquidity. The stronger relationship between TradFi and the blockchain will contribute to an alternate global financial system. One where decentralization will redefine how investors engage with financial instruments, allowing for more freedom and flexibility. This will be very fruitful for projects like PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), which offers on-chain utility through a mix of entertainment and innovation. PEPENODE Makes Presales Engaging and Rewarding PEPENODE’s ($PEPENODE) $1.4M presale redefines the standards that presales need to attract investors. Unlike standard presales, which offer little incentive to keep investors engaged, PEPENODE offers crypto mining. The virtual gameplay consists of buying nodes, upgrading them, and building a personalized mining facility to climb up the ranks and earn rewards. The leaderboard keeps track of the top performers and rewards them with higher staking rewards and bonuses. Post launch, PEPENODE will offer real meme coin rewards based on the miners’ performance. PEPENODE lets get accustomed to coin mining without having to pay ungodly electricity bills. You only need nodes and some initial capital to invest and kickstart the operation, and everything is automated from that point on. The facility comes with a visual dashboard that keeps track of your progress, hashrate, and energy throughput for a more comprehensive experience. PEPENODE lets you learn how coin hunting works, while keeping you engaged during the presale and long after it ends. Thanks to the project's utility and innovation, our price prediction for $PEPENODE puts the token at $0.0031 by the end of 2025 and $0.0095 by 2030. With sufficient community support and regular upgrades, we expect the token to go even higher. Since $PEPENODE is $0.0010702 right now, we're looking at a 5-year ROI of 788% if you invest today. So, read our guide on how to buy $PEPENODE and go to the presale page to grab your tokens and start your mining rig today. This isn't financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/2b-buidl-potential-expansion-to-xrp-ledger-could-pump-pepenode 