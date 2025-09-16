BlackRock’s ETH ETF attracts $363M in biggest daily inflow this month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:01
ETHW
ETHW$1.572-0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017425+2.50%
Succinct
PROVE$0.8893-0.23%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-4.66%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.35-0.53%

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF gained 80,768 ETH worth $363 million on September 15, marking its biggest one-day inflow in a month and showing a strong rebound after a week of heavy sell-offs.

Data shows BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) saw record inflows that raised its daily trading volume to $1.5 billion. This was a sharp comeback from last week’s heavy outflows that shook crypto markets.

BlackRock’s ETH fund records its strongest inflow in September

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF lost about $787 million between September 5 and September 12 as money moved out of the product. Analysts said these numbers showed investors were losing interest in Ethereum and moving back to Bitcoin.

However, the sharp turnaround with $363 million in fresh inflows shows that a temporary response to market pressure may be responsible for the earlier withdrawals. 

BlackRock’s ETHA led Ethereum ETFs yesterday. Source: SoSoValue

Net inflows reached $638 million across all spot crypto funds last week, proving institutional investors were still interested in Ethereum. Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF, known as FETH, attracted the biggest share with $381 million in new capital, pushing its total inflows since launch to $2.86 billion.

BlackRock’s ETHA added $165 million during that period, while Grayscale’s ETHE and Bitwise’s ETHW received smaller but steady inflows.  Their numbers may not seem large enough, but the important thing is that none of the big Ethereum funds experienced outflows. These figures prove that institutional investors held or added to their positions instead of pulling money out. 

By September 12, all Ethereum ETFs had a combined value of assets of $30.35 billion, with BlackRock’s $17.25 billion under management (about 3% of Ethereum’s total market value).

When a firm the size of BlackRock makes moves that involve hundreds of millions of dollars in a single day, it affects the entire market and could represent a turning point that could help call back the momentum in Ethereum ETFs.

Ethereum price falls despite ETF growth

Ethereum’s price dropped by 2.5% so the high inflows did not have much effect. 

The MACD histogram showed neither buyers nor sellers have control, and the balance could shift quickly depending on whether Ethereum holds key support levels. Analysts warn that Ethereum’s prices could drop further if the token falls below $4,400, as traders would sell fast to avoid losses. 

Ethereum’s ecosystem currently has a stablecoin supply of $166 billion as investors, developers, and users still build on and rely on Ethereum for financial operations. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/blackrocks-eth-etf-attracts-363m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.036+1.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16107+0.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
CAR
CAR$0.010492+1.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011079-16.06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002306-12.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:00
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365+0.22%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming