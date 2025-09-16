BlackRock’s ETH ETF sees $363M inflow in biggest day of gains this month

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 18:48
GAINS
GAINS$0,02528-0,15%
FUND
FUND$0,02-15,96%
Ethereum
ETH$4.461,09-0,94%

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF gained 80,768 ETH worth $363 million on September 15, marking its biggest one-day inflow in a month and showing a strong rebound after a week of heavy sell-offs.

Data shows BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) saw record inflows that raised its daily trading volume to $1.5 billion. This was a sharp comeback from last week’s heavy outflows that shook crypto markets.

BlackRock’s ETH fund records its strongest inflow in September

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF lost about $787 million between September 5 and September 12 as money moved out of the product. Analysts said these numbers showed investors were losing interest in Ethereum and moving back to Bitcoin.

However, the sharp turnaround with $363 million in fresh inflows shows that a temporary response to market pressure may be responsible for the earlier withdrawals. 

BlackRock’s ETH ETF attracts $363M in biggest daily inflow this monthBlackRock’s ETHA led Ethereum ETFs yesterday. Source: SoSoValue

Net inflows reached $638 million across all spot crypto funds last week, proving institutional investors were still interested in Ethereum. Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF, known as FETH, attracted the biggest share with $381 million in new capital, pushing its total inflows since launch to $2.86 billion.

BlackRock’s ETHA added $165 million during that period, while Grayscale’s ETHE and Bitwise’s ETHW received smaller but steady inflows.  Their numbers may not seem large enough, but the important thing is that none of the big Ethereum funds experienced outflows. These figures prove that institutional investors held or added to their positions instead of pulling money out. 

By September 12, all Ethereum ETFs had a combined value of assets of $30.35 billion, with BlackRock’s $17.25 billion under management (about 3% of Ethereum’s total market value).

When a firm the size of BlackRock makes moves that involve hundreds of millions of dollars in a single day, it affects the entire market and could represent a turning point that could help call back the momentum in Ethereum ETFs.

Ethereum price falls despite ETF growth

Ethereum’s price dropped by 2.5% so the high inflows did not have much effect. 

The MACD histogram showed neither buyers nor sellers have control, and the balance could shift quickly depending on whether Ethereum holds key support levels. Analysts warn that Ethereum’s prices could drop further if the token falls below $4,400, as traders would sell fast to avoid losses. 

Ethereum’s ecosystem currently has a stablecoin supply of $166 billion as investors, developers, and users still build on and rely on Ethereum for financial operations. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00192333-0,85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,192-2,05%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0,137246+4,19%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,566+1,31%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends