BlackRock’s GIP nears $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:20
BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at about $40 billion. If successful, the deal would rank among the most significant technology infrastructure acquisitions of 2025 amid the rising interest in data centers and artificial intelligence.

The negotiations are still ongoing, with a potential agreement to be announced soon. According to Bloomberg, the deal is not guaranteed, as terms could still change or the talks could fall apart.

BlackRock expands its AI footprint through GIP

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has steadily built a strong presence in the data center and AI sector. In 2021, GIP acquired Dallas-based CyrusOne in partnership with KKR & Co. in a $15 billion deal to take CyrusOne private. Acquiring Aligned, at nearly triple its valuation, would expand GIP’s holdings in digital infrastructure and reinforce BlackRock’s position in the growing AI ecosystem.

BlackRock, owner of GIP, has been increasing its exposure to U.S. stocks and AI investments. Cryptopolitan covered a story highlighting its $185 billion model-portfolio platform, shifting allocations away from international developed markets. The asset manager rebalanced its entire suite last month, leaving portfolios 2% overweight equities.

Key exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded high net inflows in September. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) recorded $3.4 billion in inflows, its largest in a single-day, while the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) gained $2.3 billion. The iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. At the same time, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) experienced a $2.7 billion outflow, with almost $1.4 billion redirected into BlackRock’s AI-focused fund, the iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI).

BlackRock’s investment shows how U.S. markets offer higher earnings compared to other markets. American companies have delivered 11% growth since late 2024, compared to 2% abroad. BlackRock portfolio managers cited consistent sales growth and momentum in AI as key drivers. 

Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund, is also involved in the negotiations through its newly established AI-focused investment company MGX. Mubadala has previously invested in Aligned and has a strategic partnership with BlackRock. According to the report, MGX would make an independent commitment as part of the transaction.

U.S. faces worker shortage crisis in a $6.7 trillion AI data center boom

Aligned owns 78 data centers across 50 campuses in the United States and South America, which are designed to deliver scalable and energy-efficient computing performance. Macquarie and other institutional investors have supported its rapid growth. Aligned has also engaged in discussions with policymakers on expanding data center infrastructure to ensure that AI development is supported by sustainable and reliable digital capacity.

In January, Aligned raised more than $12 billion in equity and debt commitments from investors, including Macquarie Asset Management. These commitments helped advance its operations amid increased demand for AI-related capacity.

Consulting firm McKinsey estimates that investments in AI-related infrastructure could reach $6.7 trillion by 2030, reflecting the scale of capital needed to meet future computing power requirements. However, challenges of labor shortage have been highlighted recently, posing a risk of delaying projects.

According to Cryptopolitan’s recent post, big technology companies, including OpenAI, Meta, and Alphabet, face mounting challenges in building billion-dollar AI data centers, as labor shortages threaten to delay projects across the U.S. 

The National Association of Manufacturers said that the U.S. construction industry will require nearly 500,000 additional workers in 2025, while manufacturing is projected to face a 1.9 million-worker gap by 2033. The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) said its members already face an 8.5-month backlog on data center projects, with unemployment in the construction sector falling to historic lows. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gip-40-b-deal-aligned-data-centers/

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gip-40-b-deal-aligned-data-centers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
