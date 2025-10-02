BlackRock's IBIT saw $90.7 billion in assets, placing it among the top 20 global ETFs. Yesterday, the firm saw a net inflow of $405 million.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the assets under management (AUM) of BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached US$90.7 billion, ranking among the top 20 of all ETFs in the world for the first time.

Farside data shows that all US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday (October 1). Among them, IBIT led the way with a single-day net inflow of $405.5 million, the largest single-day inflow since August 14.

The massive inflow of funds into ETFs coincided with a rise in the price of Bitcoin, which rose 4% yesterday, briefly topping $119,000.