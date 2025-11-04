ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bleeds Despite ‘Very Solid’ ETF Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited debut of spot Solana ETFs in the U.S. drew solid demand, according to analysts — but you would not know it judging by the SOL SOL$161.58 price action. The token, which notched a $205 high one day before last Tuesday’s ETF launch, has tumbled 20% to $165 in a week. It has well underperformed the already weak action of crypto majors bitcoin BTC$104,238.10 and ether ETH$3,513.62, which fell around 6% and 12%, respectively. All that happened despite Solana-based exchange-traded products booking their second strongest weekly net inflow last week with $421 million, according to a CoinShares report. Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, described the ETFs’ first week as “very solid,” adding that that was all the more commendable compared to the heavy outflows of BTC and ETH counterparts. “The launch of U.S. spot Solana ETFs has been a clear success, drawing strong investor demand despite broader crypto fund outflows,” Lunde said in a note. Most of the inflow went to Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL), which attracted roughly $199 million in fresh funds and launched with nearly $223 million in seed capital, according to Farside Investors data. That $421 million total made BSOL the top-performing crypto ETF of the week, surpassing even BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which saw muted demand as bitcoin’s price continued to slide, CoinShares data showed. The other spot Solana ETF, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL), by contrast, only pulled in $2.2 million. Still, it entered the market with $102 million in assets under management after converting from an existing, closed-end product. GSOL charges a 0.35% management fee — much lower than the 1.5% fee on its flagship bitcoin or ether products, GBTC and ETHE. Even so, Bitwise undercut that with a 0.20% fee on BSOL. “BSOL’s lower fees and first-mover advantage have fueled… The post Bleeds Despite ‘Very Solid’ ETF Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited debut of spot Solana ETFs in the U.S. drew solid demand, according to analysts — but you would not know it judging by the SOL SOL$161.58 price action. The token, which notched a $205 high one day before last Tuesday’s ETF launch, has tumbled 20% to $165 in a week. It has well underperformed the already weak action of crypto majors bitcoin BTC$104,238.10 and ether ETH$3,513.62, which fell around 6% and 12%, respectively. All that happened despite Solana-based exchange-traded products booking their second strongest weekly net inflow last week with $421 million, according to a CoinShares report. Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, described the ETFs’ first week as “very solid,” adding that that was all the more commendable compared to the heavy outflows of BTC and ETH counterparts. “The launch of U.S. spot Solana ETFs has been a clear success, drawing strong investor demand despite broader crypto fund outflows,” Lunde said in a note. Most of the inflow went to Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL), which attracted roughly $199 million in fresh funds and launched with nearly $223 million in seed capital, according to Farside Investors data. That $421 million total made BSOL the top-performing crypto ETF of the week, surpassing even BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which saw muted demand as bitcoin’s price continued to slide, CoinShares data showed. The other spot Solana ETF, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL), by contrast, only pulled in $2.2 million. Still, it entered the market with $102 million in assets under management after converting from an existing, closed-end product. GSOL charges a 0.35% management fee — much lower than the 1.5% fee on its flagship bitcoin or ether products, GBTC and ETHE. Even so, Bitwise undercut that with a 0.20% fee on BSOL. “BSOL’s lower fees and first-mover advantage have fueled…

Bleeds Despite ‘Very Solid’ ETF Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 20:18
Union
U$0.006189-0.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007675+1.29%
Solana
SOL$167.04+3.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007226+0.78%
WELL3
WELL$0.000042--%

The long-awaited debut of spot Solana ETFs in the U.S. drew solid demand, according to analysts — but you would not know it judging by the SOL SOL$161.58 price action.

The token, which notched a $205 high one day before last Tuesday’s ETF launch, has tumbled 20% to $165 in a week. It has well underperformed the already weak action of crypto majors bitcoin BTC$104,238.10 and ether ETH$3,513.62, which fell around 6% and 12%, respectively.

All that happened despite Solana-based exchange-traded products booking their second strongest weekly net inflow last week with $421 million, according to a CoinShares report.

Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, described the ETFs’ first week as “very solid,” adding that that was all the more commendable compared to the heavy outflows of BTC and ETH counterparts.

“The launch of U.S. spot Solana ETFs has been a clear success, drawing strong investor demand despite broader crypto fund outflows,” Lunde said in a note.

Most of the inflow went to Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL), which attracted roughly $199 million in fresh funds and launched with nearly $223 million in seed capital, according to Farside Investors data.

That $421 million total made BSOL the top-performing crypto ETF of the week, surpassing even BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which saw muted demand as bitcoin’s price continued to slide, CoinShares data showed.

The other spot Solana ETF, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL), by contrast, only pulled in $2.2 million. Still, it entered the market with $102 million in assets under management after converting from an existing, closed-end product.

GSOL charges a 0.35% management fee — much lower than the 1.5% fee on its flagship bitcoin or ether products, GBTC and ETHE. Even so, Bitwise undercut that with a 0.20% fee on BSOL.

“BSOL’s lower fees and first-mover advantage have fueled its rapid growth, while GSOL’s higher costs and later debut have tempered inflows,” K33’s Lunde noted.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/11/03/solana-s-sol-bleeds-nearly-20-since-etf-debut-despite-very-solid-inflows

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01285+1.10%
Union
U$0.006212+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004718-6.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1755-1.37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015171+6.48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,945.33
$105,945.33$105,945.33

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.81
$3,550.81$3,550.81

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5465
$2.5465$2.5465

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.04
$167.04$167.04

+0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17976
$0.17976$0.17976

+0.29%