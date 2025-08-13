Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments

PANews reported on August 13 that payment service provider Block, Inc. announced that the company plans to issue senior bonds totaling US$1.5 billion through private placement. The funds raised will be used for corporate operations, including debt repayment, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
It is reported that Block's brands Bitkey and Proto focus on the Bitcoin field, providing self-hosted wallets and Bitcoin mining products and services respectively. The company is committed to promoting the development of an open financial system.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.