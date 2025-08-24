Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

By: Blockhead
2025/08/24 10:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+1.58%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864--%
Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

In this episode, the chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands discusses the implications of AI on jobs, the importance of nurturing creativity in education, and the launch of Moca Network, a new blockchain initiative aimed at enhancing digital identity and reputation. Yat emphasized the need for a shift in how we view data ownership and privacy, as well as the role of speculation in the crypto space.

Takeaways

  • AI will not replace humans; it will augment our capabilities.
  • Creativity is innate, but education often stifles it.
  • Blockchain can revolutionize education and identity verification.
  • Reputation is a crucial asset in the digital age.
  • Decentralized identity can empower individuals and enhance privacy.
  • The future of data ownership lies in user control and consent.
  • Speculation is a natural part of human behavior and capitalism.
  • Building trust in blockchain is essential for its adoption.
  • On-chain economies will drive the next wave of innovation.
  • The education system must adapt to nurture creativity and critical thinking.

Thanks for tuning in! If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe to Blockcast on your favorite podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple.

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Davide Menegaldo (Neon EVM), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Jacob Phillips (Lombard), Chris Yu (SignalPlus), Kathy Zhu (Mezo), Samar Sen (Talos), Jason Choi (Tangent),  Mark Rydon (Aethir), Luca Prosperi (M^0), Charles Hoskinson (Cardano) and more on our recent shows.

🎙️ Hey there, Blockcast listeners! 🎙️ This podcast provides commentary and discussion on cryptocurrency and related topics. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Guests appearing on this podcast may discuss companies or strategies, but these discussions are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any particular asset or pursue any specific strategy. The hosts and guests are not financial advisors, and listeners are urged to consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions. Investments in cryptocurrency are inherently risky, and you could lose money.

Tired of the same old takes? Subscribe to our free daily newsletter (that's not a news roundup) today.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+0.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735-3.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404-0.56%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Share
Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Whale inflows, ecosystem buybacks and ETF buzz fuel Solana’s charge, but risks loom ahead.
Solana
SOL$209.47+5.34%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00664+0.75%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012235+4.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 10:00
Share
Data: USDe supply reaches $12 billion, a record high

Data: USDe supply reaches $12 billion, a record high

PANews reported on August 24 that Ethena Labs tweeted that the total supply of USDe has reached 12 billion US dollars, a record high. According to previous news , USDe’s market value exceeded 10 billion US dollars, which took about 500 days.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 10:21
Share

Trending News

More

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Data: USDe supply reaches $12 billion, a record high

Aave founder Stani.eth responded again: The proposal created by the WLFI team has been voted and passed in Aave DAO

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.