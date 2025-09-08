Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

By: Blockhead
2025/09/08 16:14
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13235-2.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698+2.23%
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

In this episode, the Licensed to Shill panel is joined by Blockhead DeFi writer Jon Liu to discuss the infamous Blockchain Trilemma – the challenge of balancing decentralization, security, and scalability – and why shared security might be the key to a thriving multi-chain future.

Decentralisation, Speed, or Safety: What Should Blockchains Optimise For
Coinfest Asia 2025 panel with Polkadot’s Shawn Tabrizi, Pyth’s Mario Bernardi, and Polygon’s Mudit Gupta reached consensus: shared security is blockchain’s future. After 8 years, interoperability remains elusive due to fragmented L1s driven by funding incentives.
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's FutureBlockheadSianJon
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

From there, the conversation shifts to one of the most disruptive forces in global finance: stablecoins. Using real-world examples like JPYC, the panelists discuss why digital assets are transforming cross-border payments and international trade, while also raising new regulatory and operational questions. Finally, the panel looks ahead to the future of digital currencies. What roles will emerging technologies, geopolitical forces, and fading trust in fiat money play in shaping the next era of global finance?

Thanks for tuning in! If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe to Blockcast on your favorite podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple.

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Kean Gilbert (Lido), Joey Isaacson (Nook), Kapil Dhiman (Quranium) Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Davide Menegaldo (Neon EVM), Anastasia Plotnikova (Fideum), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Hassan Ahmed (Coinbase) and more on our recent shows.

🎙️ Hey there, Blockcast listeners! 🎙️ This podcast provides commentary and discussion on cryptocurrency and related topics. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Guests appearing on this podcast may discuss companies or strategies, but these discussions are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any particular asset or pursue any specific strategy. The hosts and guests are not financial advisors, and listeners are urged to consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions. Investments in cryptocurrency are inherently risky, and you could lose money.

Tired of the same old takes? Subscribe to our free daily newsletter (that's not a news roundup) today.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+1.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:26
Share
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Oasis
ROSE$0.02503+3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:08
Share
Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

As the name suggests, anonymous crypto casinos are online gambling platforms that allow users to play and transact without providing any personal identification. They leverage cryptocurrencies to uphold users’ privacy. Typically, these casinos do not require players to undergo Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, meaning they can create an account, deposit funds, and withdraw them without submitting ... Read more The post Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04309+4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09896-2.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001994+2.25%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/08 15:17
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

0xENAS: Cautious about the market breaking new highs, but the current trend is more inclined to the upside