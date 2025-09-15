Blockcast 76 | Bridging TradFi & Crypto: Reap's Daren Guo on Stablecoin Innovation

In this episode of Blockcast, Takatoshi Shibayama interviews Daren Guo, co-founder of Reap, a company pioneering stablecoin infrastructure for modern finance.

Daren shares his journey from a traditional finance background, having been part of Stripe's growth team, to becoming a key player in the crypto space. He also discusses the transformative role of stablecoins in global payments, particularly their impact on cross-border transactions and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

