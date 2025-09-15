Blockcast 76 | Bridging TradFi & Crypto: Reap's Daren Guo on Stablecoin Innovation

By: Blockhead
2025/09/15 15:22
Blockcast 76 | Bridging TradFi & Crypto: Reap's Daren Guo on Stablecoin Innovation

In this episode of Blockcast, Takatoshi Shibayama interviews Daren Guo, co-founder of Reap, a company pioneering stablecoin infrastructure for modern finance.

Daren shares his journey from a traditional finance background, having been part of Stripe's growth team, to becoming a key player in the crypto space. He also discusses the transformative role of stablecoins in global payments, particularly their impact on cross-border transactions and financial inclusion in emerging markets. 

Thanks for tuning in! If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe to Blockcast on your favorite podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple.

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Kean Gilbert (Lido), Joey Isaacson (Nook), Kapil Dhiman (Quranium) Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Davide Menegaldo (Neon EVM), Anastasia Plotnikova (Fideum), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Hassan Ahmed (Coinbase) and more on our recent shows.

