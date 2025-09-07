Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:56
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1713+1.06%
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06075+1.87%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004719-3.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+1.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+4.51%

Opinion by: Ignacio Palomera, co-founder and CEO of Bondex

The global hiring landscape is changing rapidly. Today’s job seekers are increasingly turning to generative AI to draft cover letters, tailor resumes and even simulate interview prep. 

Agentic AI is auto-applying, generative AI is drafting personalized applications at scale, and AI auto-apply tools enable candidates to apply to thousands of roles in minutes. Employers are inundated with applications that look polished, persuasive and tailored — but often lack any real signal of effort, capability or authenticity.

When anyone can crank out a polished, high-quality application with just a few AI prompts, the traditional cover letter — once seen as a chance to stand out and show real intent — becomes a commodity. It stops signaling effort or enthusiasm and starts looking more like standardized output. 

Hiring managers are now staring at inboxes filled with slick, personalized applications that all feel strangely similar. And that’s where the real problem kicks in: If everyone sounds qualified on paper, how can you tell who has the skills and knows how to game a prompt? It’s not about who writes best but about who can prove they can deliver in the real world.

A fragile trust system gets worse with AI

Traditional hiring has long relied on trust-based signals such as resumes, references and degrees, but these have always been weak proxies. Titles can be inflated, education overstated and past work exaggerated. AI blurs things even more, cloaking unverifiable claims in artificial eloquence.

For fast-paced, remote-native industries like crypto or decentralized autonomous organization ecosystems, the stakes are even higher, as there’s rarely time for deep due diligence. Trust is extended quickly and often informally — risky in a pseudonymous, global environment. More HR tooling or AI detection won’t solve this. What’s needed is a stronger foundation for trust itself.

It’s time for verifiable reputation and onchain employment

Consider a hiring manager trying to verify work history, social handles or onchain contributions. 

Today, decentralized identity (DID) systems help you prove that you’re a real human — that you exist and are not a bot. That’s useful, but it’s only the start.

What they don’t address is the deeper layer: What have you actually done? There’s a new frontier emerging — one where your professional history, credentials and contributions can be verified and made portable. It’s not just about checking a box to prove that you exist. It’s about codifying your experience so your reputation is built on what you’ve done, not just what you say.

Related: Blockchain needs regulation, scalability to close AI hiring gap

In this model, your resume becomes a programmable asset. It is not a static PDF but something that can evolve, be queried and, in some cases, be privately verified without revealing every detail. That’s where tools like zero-knowledge proofs come in, giving users control over how much they reveal and to whom.

Some might argue that this all feels a little too invasive. In practice, however, and especially in Web3, most serious contributors already operate through pseudonymous identities built on provable actions, not job titles. DIDs got us to “real humans.” Verifiable reputation gets us to “real contributors.” And that’s the fundamental shift worth paying attention to.

From HR filters to smart contract gates

As reputation becomes programmable, entire industries stand to be reshaped. Grants, hiring rounds and even token sales could use provable credentials as filters. No more guessing who’s qualified or compliant. You can’t fake a pull request merged into a core repo or pretend you completed a course linked to a non-fungible token (NFT) issued by a smart contract.

This makes trust composable — something that can be built into protocols and platforms by default. What’s provable today includes contributions, learning history and verifiable credentials. Soon, entire work histories could be onchain.

A trust upgrade for AI-era hiring

The AI-generated job application is just a symptom of a larger trust breakdown. We’ve long accepted unverifiable self-reporting as the default in hiring, and now we’re facing the consequences. Blockchain-based identity and credential systems offer a path forward — where individuals can prove their work and hiring decisions can be based on verifiable data, not guesswork.

We need to stop pretending that polished language equals proof of skill. If hiring — and broader reputation systems — are to survive the coming AI wave, we need to rebuild the foundation of trust. Onchain credentials are a compelling place to start.

Opinion by: Ignacio Palomera, co-founder and CEO of Bondex.

This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal or investment advice. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/blockchain-identity-hiring?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1471-10.30%
MemeCore
M$1.90244+6.59%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09712+1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,284.8+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.459+1.74%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.07372+1.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share

Trending News

More

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”