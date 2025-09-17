Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo's Tokenized Credit Strategy

Blockchain-based real world asset (RWA) specialists Centrifuge and Plume have launched the Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX), backed by a $50 million anchor investment from Grove, a credit infrastructure protocol within the Sky Ecosystem.

The fund gives blockchain investors exposure to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy, spanning direct corporate lending, asset-backed lending and dislocated credit, a type of mispriced debt due to market stress and lack of liquidity.

ACRDX will be distributed through Plume’s Nest Credit vaults under the ticker nACRDX, making the strategy accessible to institutional investors on-chain. By packaging Apollo’s portfolio in tokenized form, the fund aims to lower entry barriers and increase transparency for investors seeking exposure to private credit markets, according to a press release.

Apollo, a $600 billion-plus asset manager, is one of several traditional finance firms active n exploring blockchain rails. Its digital assets head Christine Moy said the initiative expands access to institutional-grade strategies while helping “build the onchain DeFi economy” alongside Grove and Centrifuge.

The product combines Apollo’s investment management with Centrifuge’s tokenization infrastructure and Plume’s real-world asset–focused blockchain. Chronicle will serve as oracle provider, and Wormhole will handle cross-chain connectivity. Subject to approval, Anemoy will oversee the fund as manager.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/blockchain-based-rwa-specialists-bring-usd50m-to-apollo-s-tokenized-credit-strategy